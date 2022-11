Chita Rivera accepted the Hispanic Organization for Latin Actors Lifetime Achievement award on Nov. 14 in New York City to a roaring standing ovation. Standing before a unified community of Latino entertainers at HOLA’s 21st Annual Awards Ceremony, the 89-year-old Tony winner stated, “I will never forget that my story is an important one.” Reflecting on the milestone moment and her storied career, she went on, “To say I am a lucky girl is the understatement of the lifetime.” Rivera, who has been navigating the waters of the entertainment industry for decades, started her groundbreaking work as a performer with the trailblazing role on Broadway...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO