OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky Lines
02-06-09-13-17-21-27-30
(two, six, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Megabucks
09-31-40-41-42-48
(nine, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000
Pick 4 10PM
1-0-6-1
(one, zero, six, one)
Pick 4 1PM
6-2-2-2
(six, two, two, two)
Pick 4 4PM
5-7-2-6
(five, seven, two, six)
Pick 4 7PM
8-0-1-0
(eight, zero, one, zero)
Powerball
16-20-44-57-58, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: six; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000,000
Win for Life
06-34-63-76
(six, thirty-four, sixty-three, seventy-six)
