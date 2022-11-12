Read full article on original website
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
UMass Memorial in Worcester adding more beds to lessen ER congestion
WORCESTER — UMass Memorial Medical Center received the approval of the state's Public Health Council last week to add 91 inpatient beds between two of its medical campuses, which will help reduce congestion in its emergency department. Part of a $143 million renovation to be completed by 2025 between...
Ducks, horses, dogs, and turkeys, oh my! MSPCA seeks adopters for bevy of surrendered animals.
Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough is facing animal cruelty charges after a horse was found to be suffering from sepsis and other severe injures on his property. A slew of farm animals will soon be searching for homes as a result of an animal cruelty investigation in Tyngsborough led by the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement division with help from local police.
Auburn woman gives birth 8 minutes after first responders arrive
Auburn firefighters and paramedics arrived at the home of a woman in labor at 4:33 p.m. Monday. By 4:41, they and the mother had successfully delivered a healthy baby boy. The woman’s contractions were coming quickly when the first responders arrived at the Robert Avenue home Monday afternoon. “Mother...
17-year-old tiger dies at Franklin Park Zoo after ‘irreversible’ condition
A 17-year-old tiger named Anala died Monday, Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo said. A care team discovered she was in kidney failure during an exam in September, which was “chronic and irreversible,” the zoo said.
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
whdh.com
A ‘Brew-tiful’ Event: two men host ‘Drinksgiving’ to raise money for Lynn families in need
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys. Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
Is It RSV, COVID-19 or the flu? A pediatrician breaks down the difference amid sharp rise in cases
WESTWOOD -- Melissa Levin is a mother of three in Westwood, battling all the colds and viruses this time of year - especially now that her seven-month-old Aidan started daycare. “Socialization and childcare is really key for us as dual working parents, we need to have childcare, so daycare made...
BC Heights
A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong
This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing
KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
Boston Globe
Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out.
The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.
thelocalne.ws
Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope
IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
WCVB
EyeOpener Eats: Get in line early at Goldilox Bagels in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — What started as a simple idea to open a neighborhood bagel shop has transformed into the Medford phenomenon that isGoldilox Bagels. It's so popular that a line of customers snakes around the block on weekend mornings. “Weekends are completely bananas here,” co-owner Ed Thill said.
liveboston617.org
Another Person Stabbed on Meth Mile, This Time Inside of the Southampton Street Shelter
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 23:00 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers responded to reports that a man was stabbed inside a homeless shelter on Meth Mile. Police immediately responded to the shelter. Initial reports state that a man was refusing to leave the premises. It is...
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
2 seriously injured in Cranston crash
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Cranston Tuesday night.
Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?
Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
iheart.com
Norwood Grocery Store Where The Staff Shops For You Is Opening Soon
NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Many customers who have tried online grocery shopping have experienced receiving surprise substitutions or wilted produce. One local grocery store is working to change that... but you can't shop for yourself. Addie's will be opening in Norwood, just off of the Automile, and caters...
