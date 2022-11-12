ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

A Look Into BC Dining: Undercooked Food and Bugs Where They Don’t Belong

This is the first installment of a three part series about BC Dining. Jamie D’Ambra, MCAS ’25, was finishing her chicken and two sides—a Boston College Dining classic—when her roommate noticed something dark peeping out of the vegetables. Unsure of what it was, D’Ambra said the...
CBS Boston

More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing

KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
KINGSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out.

The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope

IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
IPSWICH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?

Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Norwood Grocery Store Where The Staff Shops For You Is Opening Soon

NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Many customers who have tried online grocery shopping have experienced receiving surprise substitutions or wilted produce. One local grocery store is working to change that... but you can't shop for yourself. Addie's will be opening in Norwood, just off of the Automile, and caters...
NORWOOD, MA

