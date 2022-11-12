Read full article on original website
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
Percentages: FG .494, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Watanabe 3-5, Mills 1-1, Sharpe 1-1, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Edwards 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-4, Harris 1-5, Durant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Durant, Edwards, Sharpe). Turnovers: 17 (Duke Jr. 3, O'Neale 3, Durant 2,...
NEVADA 98, WILLIAM JESSUP 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Adams 3-6, DeJoseph 2-3, Corey 2-8, McKay 1-6, Artis 0-1, Calhoun 0-1, Verma 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Medearis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (C.Williams 6, Corey 5, McCants, Medearis). Steals: 5 (Corey 2, Adams, C.Williams,...
Portland 117, San Antonio 110
Percentages: FG .518, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sochan 2, Bassey, Poeltl, Vassell). Turnovers: 19 (Kel.Johnson 4, Poeltl 4, Vassell 4, Bassey 3, McDermott 2, Roby,...
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 104, MCMURRY 46
Percentages: FG .306, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Pena 2-4, LeBlanc 2-6, Garcia 1-1, Lomas 1-1, Holden 0-1, Lopez 0-2, Minor 0-2, Ramos 0-2, Verdadero 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Garcia, Stevenson). Turnovers: 27 (Charles 6, Garcia 4, LeBlanc 4, Minor 4, Hilliard 3,...
XAVIER 78, FAIRFIELD 65
Percentages: FG .361, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Fields 3-5, Crisler 2-7, Johns 1-3, Long 1-6, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Leach 0-1, Willis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Long). Turnovers: 12 (Jeanne-Rose 4, Cook 2, Long 2, Fields, Johns, Leach, Maidoh). Steals: 11 (Fields 2,...
UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
OREGON STATE 83, BUSHNELL 66
Percentages: FG .328, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck). Steals: 8 (Sand 3,...
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .473, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Toppin 3-4, Quickley 3-6, Reddish 2-5, Randle 2-6, Brunson 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Barrett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein, Randle, Reddish). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 4, Randle 4, Reddish 2, Barrett, Rose). Steals: 10 (Quickley...
SAINT LOUIS 90, MEMPHIS 84
Percentages: FG .400, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (J.Lawson 2-3, Hardaway 2-6, Davis 2-7, Kennedy 2-7, McCadden 1-3, Williams 0-1, Lomax 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, Davis, J.Lawson, McCadden). Turnovers: 10 (Dandridge 3, J.Lawson 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Davis, Lomax). Steals:...
MICHIGAN STATE 86, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, 2OT
Percentages: FG .386, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Wallace 2-5, Wheeler 2-6, Reeves 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Fredrick 1-6, Livingston 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Tshiebwe 4, Toppin, Wallace, Ware, Wheeler). Turnovers: 15 (Tshiebwe 5, Wallace 3, Wheeler 3, Collins, Livingston, Reeves, Toppin). Steals: 12...
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
WESTERN KENTUCKY 68, INDIANAPOLIS 50
Percentages: FG .297, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Craig 4-5, Ejah 3-6, Etherington 1-2, Bingham 1-5, Robinson 1-5, Nicoson 0-1, Tynes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tchoua). Turnovers: 18 (Robinson 4, Bingham 3, Tchoua 3, Walker 3, Tynes 2, Ejah,...
UC IRVINE 79, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 64
Percentages: FG .418, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Anderson 2-5, Shelton 1-4, Merkviladze 0-1, Ahrens 0-3, Leaupepe 0-3, Stephens 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leaupepe). Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 3, Graham 2, Merkviladze 2, Shelton 2, Issanza, Stephens). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Lewis, Shelton, Stephens). Technical...
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80
VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64
ARIZONA ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Hunt 2-5, Simmons 2-3, Skinner 1-5, Crisp 1-4, Erikstrup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Erikstrup 1, Hunt 1) Turnovers: 16 (Erikstrup 4, Skinner 4, Newman 3, Crisp 1, Greenslade 1, Hunt 1, Mokwuah 1, Simmons 1) Steals: 9 (Skinner...
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 62, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 55
Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-8, Afifi 0-1, Bostick 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Okereke, Tucker). Turnovers: 14 (Bostick 4, Afifi 3, Allen-Eikens, J.Wade, Slaymaker, Stevens, Tucker, Walter, Wright). Steals: 4 (Wright 2,...
SAN JOSE STATE 70, ALABAMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .344, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Madlock 2-4, A.Anderson 1-1, McCray 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Knox 0-1, Posey 0-1, McCoy 0-3, Range 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Range). Turnovers: 5 (Range 3, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 1 (Madlock). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SAN...
Southern Cal 58, San Diego 50
SOUTHERN CAL (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 2-5, .400 (Adika 1-1, Bigby 1-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 5) Turnovers: 14 (Love 3, Sissoko 3, Littleton 2, Team 2, Adika 1, Bigby 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 8 (Williams 5, Adika 1, Love...
No. 24 Texas A&M anticipates physical matchup with Murray State
It took just two games for Texas A&M to achieve something that hadn’t happened to the Aggies in more than
Predators and Islanders square off in out-of-conference matchup
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the New York Islanders meet in an out-of-conference matchup. Nashville is 6-8-1 overall and 4-3-1 in home games. The Predators have allowed 50 goals while scoring...
