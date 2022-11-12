Nets 45, Clippers 37: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (5-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at Crypto.com Arena

Game Time: 4:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 45, Los Angeles Clippers 37 (Q2 03:53)

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers and Nets are a combined 8 of 29 scoring inside the paint so far. – 4:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers in bonus last 5:32 of half. But will they actually shoot free throws 🧐 – 4:56 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Sumner and Durant checking back in… they have accounted for 20 of Nets 38 – 4:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers used a 9-0 run to take a brief lead, but Nets reclaim a 34-31 lead with 7:31 left in first half. – 4:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The whole selling point of Simmons + four shooter lineups is Ben attacking the paint/pushing in transition.

He simply isn’t being aggressive.

And this unit is toast defensively with Cam, Patty, Seth if they’re not cooking on offense. – 4:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets generating good looks but the shots aren’t falling. – 4:49 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Joe Harris is getting taken advantage of pretty regularly. And just like that Norm gives LAC lead. Nice start to 2Q – 4:49 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Clippers have seven TOs and seven fouls and are shooting 30%. Other than that, it’s a fine start. – 4:45 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

John Wall 3 in final 30 seconds prevented lowest scoring opening quarter of the season for Clippers – 4:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Asked around about whether or not the Nets can keep this up when Kyrie Irving returns to the rotation. Nic Claxton said Irving will “break the game wide-open.” Jacque Vaughn said the team will cross that bridge when Irving clears his suspension. More: trib.al/mF49AeY – 4:44 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nets lead LA 24-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams shooting like a late night out: Nets at 29.2% FGs, Clippers at 31.8% FGs. Both teams have been worse inside the arc… much worse.

Nic Claxton with 5 rebounds and one of the 3 blocks on John Wall. – 4:43 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Another good start for the Nets — KD has 11. Sumner chipped in with 9. The Nets have found a comfort level with this starting five: KD, O’Neale, Claxton, Harris and Sumner. The defense has been solid as well. – 4:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Q1: Nets 24, Clippers 19

Lots of positives in the opening quarter. Good basketball being played. – 4:42 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nets 24, Clippers 19 after the first quarter in L.A. And that’s with the Nets making only 29% of their shots. They got to the FT line 9 times, 7 more than L.A. – 4:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Clippers 24-19. KD has 11, Sumner with nine. The good? Nets with just two turnovers and five assists on seven makes? The bad? The seven makes. Team shooting 29 percent from the field. – 4:41 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

After KD scored nearly half of BKN points in 1Q, LAC escapes with only 24-19 deficit. – 4:41 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Simmons got great feed from Durant and just refused to even look at the basket at first – 4:39 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Ben Simmons checks in. First game in LA since March 2021 – 4:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue waited until Ben Simmons checked in to put Nicolas Batum in. – 4:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Ben Simmons checks in for the first time today with 2:45 left in the first quarter. – 4:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Treacherous looking Clippers offense was on display for a while, making only one basket over 4+ minutes

But George has finally scratched following a dime to Morris for 3. 7-1 Clippers run cuts Nets lead down to 17-14 with 2:55 left in opening quarter – 4:33 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

And just like that PG finds a bit of a groove and Nets lead cut in half – 4:32 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall earned a technical foul during a free throw. Just a disjointed early afternoon start overall for the Clippers, with five turnovers in eight minutes. – 4:31 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Sort of disastrous first 8 minutes has been mitigated by the Nets being only slightly less disastrous – 4:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall T’ed up by Derek Richardson… but Seth Curry misses the extra point – 4:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

I would understand if fans feel hungover just by watching this Nets-Clippers game. Has sluggish LA matinee game vibes all around – 4:29 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets defense is suffocating the Clippers. – 4:28 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

He did it on Wednesday and he did it again today!

Edmond Sumner with another quick 9pts in the first 7min of the game. – 4:27 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Paul George is scoreless at the 5:27 mark of the first quarter. – 4:26 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. – 4:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard is in foul trouble, and Nets in bonus last 5:27 of first quarter – 4:26 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nah John Wall dead took a stroll 😂😂 – 4:26 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Edmond Sumner leads all scorers with nine points. He continues to look better shooting from 3. – 4:25 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Nets on 7-2 run, lead 12-7 after KD’s and-one. – 4:25 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets have the league’s best defensive rating by far over their last 4.

And effort like this is the reason why. The players have acknowledged the scheme is the same.

Buy-in is simply night and day. – 4:24 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Clippers have a chance to own the glass today. Nets are 23rd in defensive rebounding and Zu has had his way… but the two early fouls will hurt – 4:23 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Kyrie won’t play tomorrow vs the Lakers which would be his 6th game out

Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:

Irving (team suspension) – OUT

Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT

Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT

Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Clippers, after Kevin Durant hits a 3 and gets the foul on Luke Kennard. The Nets are proving that the defense that has ranked No. 1 in all of basketball since Jacque Vaughn took over is not a fluke. They have set the tone in the first quarter. #NetsWorld #NBA #Nets – 4:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

We’ve seen Marcus Morris start on Kevin Durant, with Ivica Zubac coming over to double team multiple times.

This is probably going to be a small-ball game though.

Nets up 11-7 with 6:21 left in first quarter. Edmond Sumner off to a great start on both ends of the floor. – 4:22 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Edmond Sumner might just wanna stick to the open corner looks lol

Great effort from him so far though. – 4:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ivica Zubac is in foul trouble – 4:19 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The way the Nets are playing patient and not forcing bad shots against a good defense >>> – 4:18 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets are moving the ball beautifully here early. – 4:18 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Edmond Sumner is giving no quarter to Reggie Jackson, stripping him of his dribble twice already. – 4:15 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Kennard again showing his improvement on defense. Great footwork to stay in front of Edmond Sumner, who has been a problem to start the game – 4:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets governor Joe Tsai is courtside for today’s game. – 4:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Staples Center. I’m not calling it by the new name. Was at a wedding last night in NJ and made it here for tipoff. I’m an animal. Nets-Clips tip shortly. – 4:11 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Ty Lue on what challenges do the Nets present?

“Well, No. 1 challenge, they got Kevin Durant. That’s a challenge in itself.” – 4:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Paul George this November:

29.8 PPG

5.0 RPG

55/41/79%

4-1. pic.twitter.com/FQMssjMZKi – 3:58 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS for Clippers-Nets

LAC

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Reggie Jackson

BKN

Kevin Durant

Royce O’Neale

Nic Claxton

Joe Harris

Edmond Sumner – 3:33 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer w/ LAFC and the 2022 MLS Cup trophy pic.twitter.com/ZOU8uO5IOS – 3:31 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters in LA: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 3:31 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

As expected, same starters today for Brooklyn:

Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 3:31 PM

Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 3:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Edmond Sumner continues to start alongside Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton for the Nets today against the Clippers. – 3:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Afternoon hoops with Nets and Clippers is fun! – 2:49 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie will not return for tomorrow’s game against Lakers. beyond that, he doesn’t know. pic.twitter.com/Gq1o4zr0Pp – 2:42 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Kyrie Irving will not be available tomorrow against the Lakers, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. Today’s game is the fifth game Kyrie has missed as part of his suspension. – 2:41 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kyrie Irving won’t be available to play in tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says there’s no clarity on timetables beyond that pic.twitter.com/4KfqrYaHf9 – 2:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says that Kyrie Irving will not play in Los Angeles tomorrow. It will be his 6th missed game in a row – 2:40 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie, who is out vs Clippers, will NOT be available tomorrow either – 2:40 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Vaughn says Kyrie will not be available tomorrow vs. the Lakers. No other update beyond that. – 2:40 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving NOT playing tomorrow vs the #Lakers. #Nets #NBA – 2:40 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue on the Nets and how they look different under Jacque Vaughn pic.twitter.com/Wc7LD5zcTl – 2:26 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Clippers coach Ty Lue: “Jacque has been waiting for awhile. I thought he did a really good job in the Bubble…It’s a tough situation when you fire a coach and you’re bringing a new guy in. But he’s well deserving, and he’s ready.” #Nets – 2:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac vs Nets today.

Second unit of John Wall, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, and Nicolas Batum. – 2:20 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

“The No. 1 challenge is they have Kevin Durant” — Ty Lue on Nets pic.twitter.com/SxizioafsY – 2:19 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Same starters for Clippers this afternoon – 2:18 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

T-Mann pregame. He’ll be instrumental in defending KD pic.twitter.com/47OqbWcEL8 – 2:01 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

🗣️ GAME DAY

🕐 1:00PM PT

🆚 @Brooklyn Nets

📺 @BallySportWest, #ClipperVision

📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/fWg6nFV8XR – 1:26 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

Follow along all day for Clippers-Nets coverage pic.twitter.com/7k7x0NCe92 – 1:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

📍 On Location: Road Trip All-Access

🎬 Pres. by @SociosUSA – 12:30 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sports+: Jacque Vaughn has sparked a #Nets turnaround by keeping things simple, but can he keep it going? nypost.com/2022/11/12/how… via @nypost – 12:21 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton have come up big for Brooklyn. Sean Marks’ ability to find overlooked talent has been his best trait:

Caris LeVert (20th pick)

Jarrett Allen (22nd pick)

Joe Harris (G-League)

Spencer Dinwiddie (G-League)

Cam Thomas (27th pick)

Nic Claxton (31st pick) – 11:56 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Nov. 12 RPR MVP standings (min. 10 games)

1. Luka Doncic: 16.3

2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0

3. Kevin Durant: 15.5

4. Donovan Mitchell: 14.0

5. Stephen Curry: 13.9

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.9

7. Nikola Jokic: 13.1

8. Devin Booker: 12.8

9. Ja Morant: 12.3

10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/vjNoZHCuOa – 11:05 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nic Claxton is having a breakout season, averaging career highs across the board. Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench amid the team’s recent success.

And Claxton’s dominance could present the Nets with some difficult questions down the line.clutchpoints.com/nic-claxtons-b… – 10:02 AM