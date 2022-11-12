Fantasy football Week 10 injury report: Josh Allen is Week 10's biggest question mark

Injuries suck, but they are a part of professional sports. Of course, they’re also part of fantasy sports and betting. In both instances, they can be the difference between wins and losses on a weekly basis.

As a fantasy football manager, you’ll need to know which players are in and which are out. We’re here to help you keep a tab on all of the important ones.

The injury report is relatively thin compared to recent weeks, but there are several key players to monitor ahead of Sunday’s action.

Here’s a look at which players will, won’t and might suit up in Week 10.

QB Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Allen’s status has yet to be determined. He’s got a problematic elbow injury, which he suffered in last weekend’s loss to the New York Jets.

TE David Njoku - Cleveland Browns

Njoku seems close to returning from an ankle injury, but it won’t happen in Week 10.

RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys

While officially listed as questionable, Jerry Jones expects Zeke to play in Week 10 vs. Green Bay.

RB Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor was a full participant at practice today, meaning he has a good chance to play this Sunday.

QB Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Kyler’s hamstring might keep him from playing on Sunday. But for now, he’s listed as questionable.

WR Mecole Hardman - Kansas City Chiefs

It appears that an abdomen injury is what will keep Mecole Hardman from continuing his best stretch of football.

WR Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers

New week, same story. Keen Allen will miss Week 10 as he battles his hamstring injury.

QB Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

If the Rams are to get back on track this weekend, they might have to do so without Matthew Stafford. He is listed as questionable (concussion).

QB Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans

We likely won’t know for sure of Tannehill’s status until Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers

After appearing on the injury report earlier in the week, Aaron Jones has been cleared to play in Week 10.