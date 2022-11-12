ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fantasy football Week 10 injury report: Josh Allen is Week 10's biggest question mark

By Cole Huff
 4 days ago
Injuries suck, but they are a part of professional sports. Of course, they’re also part of fantasy sports and betting. In both instances, they can be the difference between wins and losses on a weekly basis.

As a fantasy football manager, you’ll need to know which players are in and which are out. We’re here to help you keep a tab on all of the important ones.

The injury report is relatively thin compared to recent weeks, but there are several key players to monitor ahead of Sunday’s action.

Here’s a look at which players will, won’t and might suit up in Week 10.

QB Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Allen’s status has yet to be determined. He’s got a problematic elbow injury, which he suffered in last weekend’s loss to the New York Jets.

TE David Njoku - Cleveland Browns

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Njoku seems close to returning from an ankle injury, but it won’t happen in Week 10.

RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

While officially listed as questionable, Jerry Jones expects Zeke to play in Week 10 vs. Green Bay.

RB Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

(Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

Jonathan Taylor was a full participant at practice today, meaning he has a good chance to play this Sunday.

QB Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Kyler’s hamstring might keep him from playing on Sunday. But for now, he’s listed as questionable.

WR Mecole Hardman - Kansas City Chiefs

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

It appears that an abdomen injury is what will keep Mecole Hardman from continuing his best stretch of football.

WR Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

New week, same story. Keen Allen will miss Week 10 as he battles his hamstring injury.

QB Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

If the Rams are to get back on track this weekend, they might have to do so without Matthew Stafford. He is listed as questionable (concussion).

QB Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

We likely won’t know for sure of Tannehill’s status until Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

After appearing on the injury report earlier in the week, Aaron Jones has been cleared to play in Week 10.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

