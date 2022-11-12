Read full article on original website
Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin did not try to hide his disappointment after a tough 30-24 home loss to Alabama on Saturday night. But he knows that his Rebels (8-2, 4-2) must come to Fayetteville ready to play this Saturday night’s 6:30 p.m. game with Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) or his team will be looking at at losing three of its last four games.
Arkansas’ defense trending upward, but faces big test
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been improving in recent games and that’s a good sign, but No. 14 Ole Miss’ high-powered offense will prove to be a big test. Sam Pittman was pleased with how Barry Odom’s defense played its best game of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Pittman knows Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will present a new challenge.
Warren Thompson leaves Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season. Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
Arkansas women sign 5-star hoops prospect Scott
Arkansas women’s basketball program landed the signature of Winter Park (Fla.) St, John’s County Day 5-star point guard prospect Taliah Scott (5-9) on Tuesday. Scott is one of the nation’s top 10 players per ESPN and averaged 31.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season. She...
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss this weekend in Razorback Stadium. It’s a big game for the Hogs as it’s a chance to get bowl eligible and senior night. Hear from Luke Jones, Dalton Wagner, Zach Williams and Bumper Pool in the...
Sam Pittman has raised expectations at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman was hired to replace Chad Morris as the head football coach expectations for the football program weren’t very high. Arkansas had won one SEC game in three seasons and that was on a last-second field goal. In Pittman’s first two seasons the Hogs went 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule and 9-4 winning the Outback Bowl. But even more than that they beat the teams they were expected to defeat and some they weren’t.
Jimmy Smith among those nominated for Broyles Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ running back coach Jimmy Smith is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Smith is in his third season at Arkansas as a member of Sam Pittman’s original staff. Smith came to Arkansas from Georgia State where he tutored the running backs in 2019. Prior to that he coached in high school including head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove from 2013-18.
Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0
Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics. Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. McKayla...
Round 2 playoffs in Arkansas showcasing recruits
FAYETTEVILLE — The second round of the state playoffs in Arkansas will be Friday night and several prospects and recruiting targets of the Razorbacks will be in action. The Razorbacks have three commitments from inside the state in the Class of 2023. All three of those prospects will be in action.
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks host No. 14 Ole Miss this Saturday for their final home game of the year. It’s also a special game as it’s Senior Day. Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Monday to preview the matchup and give an...
Razorback Hoops asks Elon Musk for help with Twitter name change
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK – Razorback basketball fans were happy to hear Arkansas moved up in the AP rankings, and now the Hogs are reaching out to Elon Musk to help make sure that success is seen on Twitter. When the pre-season poll broke in October, Arkansas was ranked No.10, and...
