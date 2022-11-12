ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vuhoops.com

2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova

Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
VILLANOVA, PA
wcn247.com

Vanderbilt holds off Temple 89-87 in overtime

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Myles Stute had 21 points, Liam Robbins scored 20 and Ezra Manjon hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 22 seconds remaining in overtime and to lift Vanderbilt to an 89-87 victory over Temple, offsetting a 38-point effort by the Owls’ Damian Dunn. Stute opened the extra period with his seventh 3-pointer of the game, Robbins dunked and Manjon scored a rebound basket to give Vanderbilt (1-2) an 83-78 lead with 2:41 left. Dunn hit a 3-pointer to get Temple (1-2) within two and gave the Owls an 87-86 lead with a three-point play with 38 seconds to go. But Manjon scored coming out of a Commodores timeout, Dunn missed a layup and Tyrin Lawrence made 1 of 2 free throws to close out the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report

Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday

The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
CAMDEN, NJ
snntv.com

Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
CLEARWATER, FL
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs

Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
CBS Philly

Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wcn247.com

Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn Wednesday said they came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. Aid workers were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services. City Council Member Helen Gym called it “inhumane” to put an ill child on a bus across the country. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia would be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led locales.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy