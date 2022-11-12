Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Related
vuhoops.com
2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova
Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
wcn247.com
Vanderbilt holds off Temple 89-87 in overtime
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Myles Stute had 21 points, Liam Robbins scored 20 and Ezra Manjon hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 22 seconds remaining in overtime and to lift Vanderbilt to an 89-87 victory over Temple, offsetting a 38-point effort by the Owls’ Damian Dunn. Stute opened the extra period with his seventh 3-pointer of the game, Robbins dunked and Manjon scored a rebound basket to give Vanderbilt (1-2) an 83-78 lead with 2:41 left. Dunn hit a 3-pointer to get Temple (1-2) within two and gave the Owls an 87-86 lead with a three-point play with 38 seconds to go. But Manjon scored coming out of a Commodores timeout, Dunn missed a layup and Tyrin Lawrence made 1 of 2 free throws to close out the win.
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
philadelphiaweekly.com
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
thedp.com
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio. Crescenz was a good-hearted and...
Sources: Grocery store owner Jeff Brown to potentially announce run for mayor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday, the race for mayor of Philadelphia could add one more Democrat. Sources tell Eyewitness News that grocery store owner Jeff Brown plans to make an announcement about his potential candidacy Wednesday morning.Brown has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. in West Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
fox29.com
'Yo Adrian! I did it!': Philadelphia sees thousands channel Rocky Balboa in the Rocky Run
FAIRMOUNT - Thousands of runners in Philadelphia channeled their inner Rocky Balboa Saturday, participating in the Rocky Run. Runners took to the streets to have the chance to complete a 5K, 10K or the full Italian Stallion half-marathon. The run, inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s infamous city run in the Rocky...
Student families chime in on Philadelphia schools calendar as district maps out next 2 years
The public is getting a chance to weigh in as the School District of Philadelphia develops its calendar for the next two school years. Starting before Labor Day, and half-days for report card conferences, emerged as major issues.
Philadelphia mayor’s race picks up, with more candidates set to announce bids this week
With the 2022 midterm elections behind us, Philadelphians now turn their attention to the 2023 mayor’s race. The already-crowded race is about to get more contenders.
6abc
The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
wcn247.com
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn Wednesday said they came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. Aid workers were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services. City Council Member Helen Gym called it “inhumane” to put an ill child on a bus across the country. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia would be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led locales.
Comments / 0