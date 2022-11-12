Read full article on original website
Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'
A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Rats can bop their heads to a rhythm and like music by Lady Gaga, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo found that rats could move their heads to a rhythm, an ability previously thought to be unique to humans.
Rats ‘bop’ to music demonstrating rhythm and harmony
Rats have been caught on camera “bopping” to music in a new study, with both animal and human participants, where the rodents showed they can keep in time with a beat.Footage shows a rat apparently enjoying a guitar riff, at times even standing up on its hind feet, during the study carried out by scientists at the University of Tokyo.Rodents bopped along to the sounds of Lady Gaga, Queen, Michael Jackson, and Maroon 5.Scientists found that both rats and humans jerked their heads to the beat in a similar rhythm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'We're led by science': Red Sea Global CEO details launch of sustainable resortsRockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New YorkFormer RAF medic creates stunning poppy display in Swansea
This 4-Year-Old Is Already A TikTok Superstar & People Are Impressed With Her Singing Skills
Some kids seem to be born with a natural talent for the arts. Some of them paint, some of them dance, and others prefer to sing and act. This is the case with a 4-year-old girl from Tennessee who’s getting social media users to declare themselves fans of her singing abilities.
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
Rats Love Lady Gaga's Music According To New Study
Researchers found that rats bop their heads like humans while listening to Lady Gaga.
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
AI technology helps render portraits from the Victorian era that are 'moving' in every way
The artists at Mystery Scoop breathe new life into old photographs using color restoration and facial movement.
Blue Öyster Cult: the truth behind the cowbells
Was Blue Öyster Cult biggest hit about suicide, or doing the devil's work? An investigation into the epochal (Don't Fear) The Reaper
King and Queen’s granddaughter unmasked on singing competition show
One of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway’s granddaughters competed on the Norwegian version of The Masked Singer. Dandy on Maskorama was revealed to be Princess Märtha Louise’s 19-year-old daughter, Maud Angelica Behn. The teen performed a jazz rendition of Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It...
Rahul and Teezo Touchdown Provide the 'ANECDOTE'
Comfortable behind the camera as a music video director, Rahul eventually stepped to the front to launch his music career with the magnetic single "ANECDOTE." Like lightning in a bottle, first time was the charm for the young musician. Despite earning nearly a quarter of a million monthly Spotify listeners in less than a year, his bio still simply states "rough draft rah". However, it feels fitting as Rahul takes it a day at a time, quietly becoming an act to watch in the coming year.
Rats have capacity for rhythm and can keep time to Mozart works, new study reveals
Scientists have found that rats enjoy the rhythm of Mozart’s music and will bop along to it when given the chance. Rats have a sense of rhythm according to a new study conducted by scientists at the University of Tokyo. In the study, published in the journal Science Advances,...
95-yr-old grandma gets nominated for Latin Grammys after grandson records songs she wrote decades ago
Angela's traditional father forbade singing and then the Cuban crisis forced her to become a cleaner at a bank in the US.
‘Between hilarity and severity’: how Bogshed transfixed a cult audience
According to Spotify, our musical tastes are hammered into shape around the age of 14. We’re destined to return to that early teenage soundtrack for the rest of our lives, and in my case the theory checks out. When I was 14, a friend’s older brother came back from university for the summer with some records by Bogshed, and I was quickly besotted. The sleeves featured macabre, pencil-drawn images of characters in states of distress, and the music was similarly agitated: rickety guitar riffs, a crunchy bass and a singer who would alternately bark and croon a barrage of non sequiturs. “Die scousers spiele Fußball!” he yelled, for no apparent reason. I couldn’t stop grinning. My friend’s brother could have come home with LL Cool J’s Radio that summer and things might have turned out differently, but he didn’t. Bogshed was where it was, and because I was 14 at the time, Bogshed is where it still is today. No other music makes me feel quite so elated.
These headphones deliver bass to your bones
Sonic Lamb's patented Hybrid Driver Acoustics technology delivers audio and body conduction for maximum impact
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
We studied the 'bibles' of jazz standards – and found sexism lurking in the strangest place
We are two female jazz singers, jazz researchers and lovers of jazz. And we have discovered jazz gave us another shared experience – sexism. We’d both experienced garden variety sexism. Wendy was asked by a male school principal if her recent marriage meant she would resign from teaching to start a family. Melissa received passionate advice from a male audience member to swap her comfortable outfit with a “glamorous dress” when she sang jazz. But as university music students, neither of us imagined something as innocent as a key signature in a textbook might be a symptom of gender...
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Made Ear-Shaped Edibles
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield reconciling to create ear-shaped edibles? I’ll believe it when I hear it. \u201cIt\u2019s the time of the y(ear) that brings people together.\u00a0\ud83d\udc42\ud83c\udffe\ud83e\udd4a\u00a0Shop the Delta 8 Holy Ears collection at\u00a0https://t.co/ktPFTTl2rL\u00a0now! @itstyson20 @holyfield\u201d. — Mike Tyson (@Mike Tyson) 1668445229.
When Daniel Barenboim, Yo-Yo Ma and Anne-Sophie Mutter combined to gift us achingly beautiful Beethoven
Remembering the time three living legends of classical music brought the magic of Beethoven to life, in five minutes of extraordinary musicality. On 15 November, as the extraordinary pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim turns 80 years old, we’re celebrating eight decades of the classical music giant with some of his greatest recordings throughout the day on Classic FM.
