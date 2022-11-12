Read full article on original website
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
Kirk D. Burns, 67, of South Colton
SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Kirk D. Burns, 67, of South Colton died unexpectedly early Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital ER with his family by his side. Kirk was born September 5, 1955 in Canton, the son of the late Frank “Jake” and Leona (Coffey) Burns....
Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Henrietta I. “Etta” Trevino, age 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street,...
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (November 9, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Larry is survived by his beloved dog Lil’ Bit, brothers David (Jenary) Wright of Potsdam and Joseph (Shari) Wright of...
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. Dennis was born on December 1, 1950, in Carthage, New York to the late Richard William Jr....
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Aja Rae Williams will be 2:00pm – 5:00pm Friday, November 18th at the Black River American Legion. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November...
Who will fill Assemblyman-elect’s county legislature seat?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Scott Gray headed to Albany in January, Jefferson County will be looking to fill a legislature seat. Gray, who won the election for the 116th Assembly District, currently serves as legislator of District 13, which covers the southeast portion of the city of Watertown.
Author emphasizes benefits of childhood reading
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country author is stressing the importance of reading during childhood. Rebecca Donnelly, who’s based in Potsdam, has written more than 20 books for kids ages 4 through 12. She spoke Tuesday to students in Jefferson Community College’s early childhood literature class.
Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park will host a drive-through holiday light show starting later this month. General manager Nick Czerow talked about the Northern Lights Holiday Light Experience on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The show will be...
Lewis County Historical Society hosts Home for the Holidays Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Historical Society is hosting a Home for the Holidays Festival. The Historical Society’s Carmen Sweet told us about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch his interview in the video above. The festival will be on Fridays and Saturdays for three weeks:...
Copenhagen fire department misses deadline to hand over equipment
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A battle is brewing over who owns the fire trucks in Copenhagen after the fire department missed a deadline to turn over its assets and equipment to the village. The village voted to dissolve the department in September. Earlier this month, the village sent a...
Traffic advisory: South Meadow Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s South Meadow Street will be closed Tuesday. City crews will be paving the street between Stone and Arsenal streets starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.
Potsdam standout signs to play hockey at St. Lawrence University
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam Sandstoners girls’ hockey standout Kennedy Emerson put pen to paper Monday afternoon, officially signing to play hockey next year at Division I St. Lawrence University in Canton. Emerson, who has played hockey for five years, has been a key contributor on the offensive...
After delays, Carthage Area Hospital’s new campus moves forward
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital’s new campus is back on the front burner. In 2018, the facility announced it would build new near Carthage High School. Then Covid happened and the hospital’s Critical Access Hospital designation from the federal government was in jeopardy. Last...
‘Paralyzing snowfall’ looms for Upstate NY; feet of snow possible on Tug Hill, WNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The slumbering lake effect snow machine is roaring back to life this week in Upstate New York. Conditions are shaping up for a “prolonged lake snow event” starting Wednesday night and lasting into the weekend for Tug Hill and Western New York, the National Weather Service said.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A heavy, wet snow was falling Wednesday morning and it’s making some roads slippery. The Lewis County Sheriff’s office issued a travel advisory for the entire county just before 6 a.m. because of icy roads. It will be in effect until further notice.
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man who pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian is going to prison. Blakely Houle was sentenced Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to six to 12 years behind bars. During his trial in June, Houle pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter...
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
