Wright State dealt Louisville its second loss already with a phenomenal buzzer-beater

The Louisville men’s basketball team suffered another shocking defeat Saturday in a game they basically paid to lose.

Wright State pulled off the upset on a Trey Calvin buzzer-beater from inside the paint to take down the Cardinals.

It’s the second game that Louisville has lost in a matter of days after the team’s 67-66 home loss to Bellarmine on Wednesday. The team even lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne on October 30, 57-47.

Wright State, Bellarmine and Lenoir-Rhyne left the KFC Yum! Center with not only wins, but hefty paydays for their programs with Louisville. These are considered “buy games,” or games that the Cardinals expect to win to sharpen the roster and record for later in the season.

You really, really don’t want to lose your “buy games.”

Louisville somehow allowed yet another head-scratching loss to kick off the Coach Kenny Payne era with the Cards.

Suffice to say, the Cardinals are going to likely be much more careful who they schedule to start the season in the future.

For the three victorious underdogs, well, scared money don’t make money.