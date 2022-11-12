Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Hugely Popular Yellowstone Will be Filming in North Texas This Week
When you mention Yellowstone, most likely you are referring to the hugely popular modern western on Paramount Network and not the national park that covers Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Season 5 kicked off on Sunday (November 13) with two banger episodes building up the drama and excitement of what's to come the rest of this season. One small town in North Texas is excited for the new season as well as their town will be the backdrop for an episode. That filming will take place tomorrow (November 15) in downtown Venus, Texas.
This 4,500 Square Foot Ice Skating Rink Opens Just 2 Hours From Tyler
Ice skating in Christmas movies always helps to bring home the feeling of the holiday season. Unfortunately for us in Tyler, TX, it just doesn't get cold enough for a real outdoor ice skating rink, thus it's just an old movie trope for most of us. Well, some good news...
Texas Police Officer Helps Deliver Baby Outside Police Substation
We all know that law enforcement officers don’t just show up for another day sitting behind a desk, often times they have no idea what is going to happen throughout their workday. Sometimes it can be helping citizens, other times it can be arresting bad guys, and sometimes it means helping to deliver a baby. Okay, that last one isn’t very common but that’s exactly what happened to Officer Salazar with the Fort Worth, Texas Police Department.
Don’t Miss Seeing Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” in Arlington, TX
Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in music and has been for a long time. There is so much to love about this talented artist, and we are so lucky to have her performing in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium!. This is going to be one of those...
Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres
Holly Jolly! Inside Texas's Largest Christmas Decoration Store. Decorator's Warehouse has just about EVERY Christmas holiday decoration you could possibly need and its located in the DFW Metroplex. You Could Find the Perfect Look for a Whataburger Fan this Christmas. The Whatastore is full of clothes, collectables and even Christmas...
Free Admission For Veterans To Six Flags This Weekend Plus Other Perks Too
Veterans Day is Friday. The day we honor military veterans from all the branches of the U.S. military. Many veterans, retired or active duty, can take advantage of discounted or free offers extended to them by local and national businesses as a way of showing gratitude for their service to our country.
