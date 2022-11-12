ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

101.5 KNUE

Hugely Popular Yellowstone Will be Filming in North Texas This Week

When you mention Yellowstone, most likely you are referring to the hugely popular modern western on Paramount Network and not the national park that covers Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Season 5 kicked off on Sunday (November 13) with two banger episodes building up the drama and excitement of what's to come the rest of this season. One small town in North Texas is excited for the new season as well as their town will be the backdrop for an episode. That filming will take place tomorrow (November 15) in downtown Venus, Texas.
VENUS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Texas Police Officer Helps Deliver Baby Outside Police Substation

We all know that law enforcement officers don’t just show up for another day sitting behind a desk, often times they have no idea what is going to happen throughout their workday. Sometimes it can be helping citizens, other times it can be arresting bad guys, and sometimes it means helping to deliver a baby. Okay, that last one isn’t very common but that’s exactly what happened to Officer Salazar with the Fort Worth, Texas Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres

Catch A Movie For $5 On Tuesdays At These East Texas Theatres
DALLAS, TX
