When you mention Yellowstone, most likely you are referring to the hugely popular modern western on Paramount Network and not the national park that covers Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Season 5 kicked off on Sunday (November 13) with two banger episodes building up the drama and excitement of what's to come the rest of this season. One small town in North Texas is excited for the new season as well as their town will be the backdrop for an episode. That filming will take place tomorrow (November 15) in downtown Venus, Texas.

VENUS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO