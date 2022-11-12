ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

wcn247.com

Allick, House lead New Mexico to 84-63 romp over SMU

DALLAS (AP) — Josiah Allick and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece in New Mexico’s 84-63 win against SMU. Allick added nine rebounds for the Lobos (3-0). House added 1five assists and three steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 16 points and was 7-of-14 shooting. Zhruic Phelps led the way for the Mustangs (1-2) with 16 points.
LAS CRUCES, NM
wcn247.com

Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is facing a lethal injection for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the February 2005 deaths of 34-year-old Lisa Underwood and her son Jayden. Both were suffocated at their home in Fort Worth. Barbee’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his execution over claims his religious rights are being violated over a lack of a written state policy on what spiritual advisers can do while in the execution chamber.
FORT WORTH, TX

