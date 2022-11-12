Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's...
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store
KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
One killed in Lafayette crash
A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
WLKY.com
Delphi murders suspect may have approached police early in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. — The man arrested and charged with the murder of two Delphi, Indiana girls may have gone to the police himself years earlier. Sources say this happened five years ago, and police dismissed Richard Allen, saying his claims weren't credible. Sources tell Indianapolis media that Allen went...
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Lake Effect Snow Moving In
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
WISH-TV
SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
suggest.com
Latest Delphi Murders Development Should Have True Crime Fans Asking Themselves What They’re After
In February of 2017, two girls went missing from a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana. The following day, a search party found their remains on that same trail. Since making that gruesome discovery, the details of their case have been shrouded in mystery, yet highly speculated upon. Now that a...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
lhspennant.org
New Vape Detectors in LMS and LHS
Recently, Lebanon High Schools’ Principal Mr. Kevin O’Rourke, sent out a message making students aware of vape detectors installed in restrooms of Lebanon High School (LHS), Lebanon Middle School (LMS), and Western Boone Jr. Sr. High (WBHS) over fall break. And they seem to be doing the job,...
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
Judge appointed to Delphi case sticking with Nov. 22 date for hearing; Allen gets attorneys
DELPHI, Ind. – Court proceedings related to the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will remain in Carroll County. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started her work on the case. She was appointed to handle the proceedings after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself. Diener cited concerns about […]
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
Comments / 0