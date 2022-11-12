ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Penn beats Drexel 64-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 21 points, Clark Slajchert added 16 and Pennsylvania beat Drexel 64-59 on Tuesday night. Lucas Monroe grabbed 11 rebounds for Penn (1-3).
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy