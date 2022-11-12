SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 16 points in South Dakota State's 66-62 victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night. Dentlinger added six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-1). Charlie Easley added nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had four steals. Luke Appel shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO