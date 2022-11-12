ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas

The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
COPPELL, TX
The Associated Press

‘Not happy’: Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing...
Popculture

Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Opening Ceremony Rumor in Strong Fashion

Dua Lipa denied rumors that she would be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Nov. 20 in Qatar. The "New Rules" singer cited Qatar's human rights record, which has been criticized around the world. Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the tournament. The Qatari government has also been criticized for its anti-LGBT policies.
The Associated Press

Williams brothers in World Cup with different teams

Brothers, teammates and, now, World Cup rivals. Athletic Bilbao forwards Iñaki and Nico Williams are set to become the latest brothers to play for different countries in a World Cup. Iñaki Williams was selected by Ghana on Monday, and his younger brother Nico Williams had been picked by Spain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy