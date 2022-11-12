ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

WSU's Nakia Watson responds to Jayden de Laura's comments

PULLMAN -- Washington State running back Nakia Watson spoke to the media on Tuesday after practice and was asked by CF.C for his thoughts on Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura's comments ahead of Saturday's WSU-Arizona tilt (11 am, Pac-12 Network). The 6-0, 223-pounder from Austin had an interesting response. "People...
PULLMAN, WA
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks make 9 moves, designate Stone Garrett for assignment

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced nine transactions on Tuesday, with the two most notable being outfielders Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment. In addition to Garrett and Luplow, infielder Sergio Alcantara and pitcher Caleb Smith were also designated for assignment. They make way for four new players on the 40-man roster: infielder Blaze Alexander, outfielder Jorge Barrosa, outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez.
PHOENIX, AZ
asu.edu

The future of water in Arizona

ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ great fight stalls out in crunch time of loss to Heat

The Phoenix Suns’ 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday told the whole story surrounding the central thesis of the team this season. The first 16 minutes of the second half resembled the 64-win Suns of last regular season, the road trip dementors that would come out to suck the souls from the opposition and its crowd with a relentless effort full of contributions from every Sun getting minutes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

6 free agent targets to bolster the Diamondbacks bullpen

If not the greatest weakness, the bullpen was at least the most glaring on the Arizona Diamondbacks roster in 2022. Assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald addressed this issue in October and suggested that an approach shift is in order. “[We have to be] honest with ourselves in terms of how...
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
Golf.com

The biggest round-killing mistake golfers make, according to a Top 100 Teacher

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In the middle of a frustrating range session and worried you won’t be able to fix it on the course? Don’t fight it, Sean Hogan says. Hogan, a GOLF Top 100 Teacher and director of instruction at the Leadbetter Academy, said the No. 1 swing-killer amateurs make on the golf course is taking on shots they haven’t practiced.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win.  Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

