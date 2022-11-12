Read full article on original website
PULLMAN -- Washington State running back Nakia Watson spoke to the media on Tuesday after practice and was asked by CF.C for his thoughts on Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura's comments ahead of Saturday's WSU-Arizona tilt (11 am, Pac-12 Network). The 6-0, 223-pounder from Austin had an interesting response. "People...
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Wildcats have their most wins since 2019. With a record of 4-6, and remaining matchups against Washington State and Arizona State, the door is still open for the Wildcats to make a bowl game by winning out. WSU, their next...
ON THE DAYS WHEN hour after frustrating hour were consumed on the phone, with doctors' offices and the insurance company, trying to secure her husband timely medical care, Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny wasn’t thinking much about blessings in life. Today, two months later, with husband — and...
When you’re on the bottom third of the depth chart in the NBA, you are more than likely going to get an opportunity or two in the regular season. There are too many injuries that come along the way for the 14th, 15th or 16th guy to not be given a look.
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced nine transactions on Tuesday, with the two most notable being outfielders Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment. In addition to Garrett and Luplow, infielder Sergio Alcantara and pitcher Caleb Smith were also designated for assignment. They make way for four new players on the 40-man roster: infielder Blaze Alexander, outfielder Jorge Barrosa, outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez.
ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
The Phoenix Suns’ 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday told the whole story surrounding the central thesis of the team this season. The first 16 minutes of the second half resembled the 64-win Suns of last regular season, the road trip dementors that would come out to suck the souls from the opposition and its crowd with a relentless effort full of contributions from every Sun getting minutes.
If not the greatest weakness, the bullpen was at least the most glaring on the Arizona Diamondbacks roster in 2022. Assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald addressed this issue in October and suggested that an approach shift is in order. “[We have to be] honest with ourselves in terms of how...
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — In the middle of a frustrating range session and worried you won’t be able to fix it on the course? Don’t fight it, Sean Hogan says. Hogan, a GOLF Top 100 Teacher and director of instruction at the Leadbetter Academy, said the No. 1 swing-killer amateurs make on the golf course is taking on shots they haven’t practiced.
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
SUPERIOR, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you’ll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
The owners of the Arizona Coyotes are waiting to see if the Tempe City Council — and then most likely Tempe residents — will approve a new arena and huge mixed-use development. While the project has been talked about for more than a year, the city of Tempe...
