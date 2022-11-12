Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38
Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Jon Jones 'concerned' for Dominick Reyes' health after UFC 281 knockout loss
Jon Jones couldn’t help but take a jab at Dominick Reyes following UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth-straight bout this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann in Round 1. Reyes started out his octagon run unbeaten, until he ran into then light heavyweight champion Jones at UFC 247. He was edged out in a controversial decision loss, but things would go downhill for the 32-year-old from there.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
itrwrestling.com
Liv Morgan Pictured With Nate Diaz At UFC 281
Despite losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to Ronda Rousey at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan remains atop the women’s division in terms of stardom, and the entire promotion at that. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan also...
Khamzat Chimaev calls out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira: “I have a record 12-0 let’s go brother”
Khamzat Chimaev has called out newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira following last night’s event in New York. Pereira (7-1 MMA) squared off with his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s fight card at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s middleweight title up for grabs.
MMA Fighting
Dominick Reyes releases statement following brutal knockout loss at UFC 281: ‘Another lesson learned’
Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following another brutal knockout loss. At UFC 281, Reyes returned to the cage after an 18-month layoff, to face Ryan Spann in an undercard light heavyweight bout. Unfortunately for Reyes, things did not go his way as Spann viciously knocked out “The Devastator” in just 80 seconds the third such loss for “The Devastator” in as many fights. The nature of the loss, plus Reyes’ recent tough skid, raised questions about his future in the sport, but apparently, Reyes is undeterred, posting his post-fight feelings to his Instagram on Sunday.
Dana White compares Michael Chandler to Arturo Gatti after UFC 281: 'He's always in fun fights'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler may not be getting his desired results in the octagon, but Dana White praised him for his performances. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was submitted by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) this past Saturday at UFC 281, pushing him further away from the title picture.
Spinning Back Clique: UFC 281 title changes and aftermath, Makhachev vs. Volkanovski official, remembering 'Rumble' Johnson
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Farah Hannoun will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
UFC 281 medical suspensions: Frankie Edgar, Dominick Reyes among longest from card with 11 finishes
UFC 281 proved to be a brutal event, and the medical suspensions handed out by the New York State Athletic Commission speak to that. On Monday, MMA Junkie received the full list from the NYSAC, which oversaw UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It showed 19 fighters suspended indefinitely on a card that featured 11 finishes, which means those fighters will need doctor’s clearance before returning to the cage.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 trailer released featuring epic Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rematch
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira’s first meeting was one of the most wild and entertaining fights in UFC history. They have a chance to top that performance in December. An official trailer has been released for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira. Prochazka defeated Teixeira by fifth-round submission at UFC 275 this past June to cap off a highly competitive fight and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Yair Rodriguez, Jason House and Ash Belcastro in studio, and Renato Moicano
2:20 p.m.: - Renato Moicano will discuss his memorable post-fight chat at UFC 281 and what’s next for him. 2:45 p.m.: - Dustin Poirier returns to chat about his big win at UFC 281 over Michael Chandler and what’s next for him. 3:15 p.m.: Ash Belcastro, the manager...
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy steps in for Vitor Belfort to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing event this weekend
Hasim Rahman Jr. will still face a former UFC fighter this weekend in a boxing match. Promotional officials announced on Tuesday that due to Vitor Belfort’s withdrawal, Rahman will now face Greg Hardy at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The card will stream on DAZN.
UFC free fight: Derrick Lewis starches Chris Daukaus, breaks record for most UFC knockouts
Derrick Lewis’s last win was a special one. The longtime heavyweight contender broke the record for the most knockouts in UFC history the last time he got his hand raised in the octagon. Back at UFC Fight Night 199 in December, Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) put away Chris Daukaus less than two minutes into their headlining bout.
NYSAC explains scorecard debacle in UFC 281 fight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez
The NYSAC has explained the scorecard debacle in the UFC 281 fight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gome Juarez. It was Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7 MMA) vs Silvana Gome Juarez (11-5 MMA) in the women’s strawweight bout last Saturday night, November 12th at UFC 281 which took place at Madison Square Garden, New York City.
Former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos calls out Jake Paul
Thiago Santos is the latest in a long line of MMA fighters to call out Jake Paul. The Brazilian has lost five of his last six fights, but believes he could be a test for ‘the Problem Child’ when it comes to the sweet science. ‘Marreta’ took to...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya, Chris Gutierrez, David Taylor all in studio, Erin Blanchfield and Matt Frevola
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro recapping the weekend with UFC 281 and all the news. 2 p.m.: Chris...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul presents ultimatum for Tommy Fury fight early next year
Jake Paul is granting Tommy Fury his wish, but Fury needs to come through in short order for it to happen. According to John Fury — the father of both Tommy and Tyson Fury — Paul’s manager agreed to a fight between the two in February following the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji boxing event in Dubai, which Fury competed on against Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout.
MMA Fighting
Video: John Fury rips off T-shirt, Tommy Fury rages after Jake Paul relentlessly heckles exhibition
Jake Paul mercilessly heckled Tommy Fury from ringside at the Global Titans boxing event, setting off a wild scene as coach John Fury ripped off his T-shirt and Tommy Fury tried to charge the social media influencer turned boxer. Tommy Fury faced last-second replacement opponent Rolly Lambert after allegedly badly...
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 281
After the shocking ending to the UFC 281 main event, it seems clear that Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will run it back in a massive middleweight championship fight after Pereira dethroned the long reigning titleholder to improve to 3-0 in their combat sports rivalry. Is that unequivocally the fight to make with the division looking like it has opened up for the first time in a long while?
Comments / 0