ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, MMA Legend, Dead at 38

Anthony Johnson, a Bellator fighter and two-time UFC title challenger, died on Sunday. He was 38 years old. Bellator MMA confirmed the news with sources close to Johnson. Social media received an influx of messages and tributes to Johnson in the wake of the news of his death. The cause...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones 'concerned' for Dominick Reyes' health after UFC 281 knockout loss

Jon Jones couldn’t help but take a jab at Dominick Reyes following UFC 281. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth-straight bout this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann in Round 1. Reyes started out his octagon run unbeaten, until he ran into then light heavyweight champion Jones at UFC 247. He was edged out in a controversial decision loss, but things would go downhill for the 32-year-old from there.
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
itrwrestling.com

Liv Morgan Pictured With Nate Diaz At UFC 281

Despite losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to Ronda Rousey at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan remains atop the women’s division in terms of stardom, and the entire promotion at that. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan also...
MMA Fighting

Dominick Reyes releases statement following brutal knockout loss at UFC 281: ‘Another lesson learned’

Dominick Reyes is in good spirits following another brutal knockout loss. At UFC 281, Reyes returned to the cage after an 18-month layoff, to face Ryan Spann in an undercard light heavyweight bout. Unfortunately for Reyes, things did not go his way as Spann viciously knocked out “The Devastator” in just 80 seconds the third such loss for “The Devastator” in as many fights. The nature of the loss, plus Reyes’ recent tough skid, raised questions about his future in the sport, but apparently, Reyes is undeterred, posting his post-fight feelings to his Instagram on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281 medical suspensions: Frankie Edgar, Dominick Reyes among longest from card with 11 finishes

UFC 281 proved to be a brutal event, and the medical suspensions handed out by the New York State Athletic Commission speak to that. On Monday, MMA Junkie received the full list from the NYSAC, which oversaw UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It showed 19 fighters suspended indefinitely on a card that featured 11 finishes, which means those fighters will need doctor’s clearance before returning to the cage.
MMA Fighting

UFC 282 trailer released featuring epic Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rematch

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira’s first meeting was one of the most wild and entertaining fights in UFC history. They have a chance to top that performance in December. An official trailer has been released for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira. Prochazka defeated Teixeira by fifth-round submission at UFC 275 this past June to cap off a highly competitive fight and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul presents ultimatum for Tommy Fury fight early next year

Jake Paul is granting Tommy Fury his wish, but Fury needs to come through in short order for it to happen. According to John Fury — the father of both Tommy and Tyson Fury — Paul’s manager agreed to a fight between the two in February following the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji boxing event in Dubai, which Fury competed on against Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout.
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 281

After the shocking ending to the UFC 281 main event, it seems clear that Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will run it back in a massive middleweight championship fight after Pereira dethroned the long reigning titleholder to improve to 3-0 in their combat sports rivalry. Is that unequivocally the fight to make with the division looking like it has opened up for the first time in a long while?

Comments / 0

Community Policy