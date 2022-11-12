ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals cut backup running back Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Zach Ertz, Colt McCoy to undergo testing on knee injuries

The Arizona Cardinals came away with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but it wasn’t without its casualties. Tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Colt McCoy came out on the other side of Week 10 with respective knee injuries. Both are set to undergo further testing on Monday to get a better idea of the ailments.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ patchwork O-line rises to occasion vs. Aaron Donald, Rams

TEMPE — The outlook wasn’t stellar when it came down to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line in Week 10. With Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez joining fellow starter Justin Pugh on the injured reserve this past week, the Cardinals were hit with some serious blows along the interior. Adding to the injury woes was D.J. Humphries, who continues to deal with a back injury that has forced him to miss time.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Fiesta Bowl names Erik Moses as CEO, executive director

The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Tuesday that Erik Moses will take over as CEO and executive director. The long-time sports executive will help oversee the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the parade preceding the New Year’s Six college football game, as well as the Valley’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Moses replaces...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB

The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury

TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks make 9 moves, designate Stone Garrett for assignment

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced nine transactions on Tuesday, with the two most notable being outfielders Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment. In addition to Garrett and Luplow, infielder Sergio Alcantara and pitcher Caleb Smith were also designated for assignment. They make way for four new players on the 40-man roster: infielder Blaze Alexander, outfielder Jorge Barrosa, outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

