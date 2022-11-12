Read full article on original website
Cardinals sign OL Rashaad Coward to roster, cut K Tristan Vizcaino
The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the 53-man roster off their practice squad on Tuesday and released kicker Tristan Vizcaino. Vizcaino signed before the Cardinals faced the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and made two field goals and all three extra-point attempts in the 27-17 win. In...
Arizona Cardinals cut backup running back Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
Report: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz out for season with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ertz, 32, was visibly upset when he was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinals given points by sportsbooks in potential backup QB battle with Rams
Sportsbooks do not expect the Arizona Cardinals to leave Los Angeles with a win Sunday against the Rams. Arizona (3-6) is a 3-point underdog in its second battle with the Rams (3-5) of the season, one that is expected to look quite different than the first, a 20-12 win for L.A. in Week 3.
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz, Colt McCoy to undergo testing on knee injuries
The Arizona Cardinals came away with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but it wasn’t without its casualties. Tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Colt McCoy came out on the other side of Week 10 with respective knee injuries. Both are set to undergo further testing on Monday to get a better idea of the ailments.
Cardinals’ patchwork O-line rises to occasion vs. Aaron Donald, Rams
TEMPE — The outlook wasn’t stellar when it came down to the Arizona Cardinals offensive line in Week 10. With Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez joining fellow starter Justin Pugh on the injured reserve this past week, the Cardinals were hit with some serious blows along the interior. Adding to the injury woes was D.J. Humphries, who continues to deal with a back injury that has forced him to miss time.
Latinos love football but participation lags at NFL, college level
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He’s a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He’s a running back, defensive back and...
Fiesta Bowl names Erik Moses as CEO, executive director
The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced Tuesday that Erik Moses will take over as CEO and executive director. The long-time sports executive will help oversee the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the parade preceding the New Year’s Six college football game, as well as the Valley’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Moses replaces...
Rams wideout Cooper Kupp placed on injured reserve after ankle surgery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while placed on injured reserve. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of...
Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB
The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...
Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown trending in right direction with foot injury
TEMPE — Through 10 weeks of the season, we have yet to see the pairing of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together. Brown, who landed on the roster following a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, held down the fort in a big way in place of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown rattled off 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.
Eno Benjamin logged 1 offensive snap vs. Rams ahead of surprise release
TEMPE — Over the course of training camp and a good portion of the regular season, running back Eno Benjamin had been a bright spot on an otherwise underachieving Arizona Cardinals team. After wowing those in attendance with his clear step forward this offseason, Benjamin was able to show...
Bucs RB, ASU football alum Rachaad White delivers vicious stiff-arm in breakout game
Running back Rachaad White had his share of highlight plays during his two-year run at Arizona State, but he made national waves with a dominant stiff-arm on Sunday. In the rookie’s breakout performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White used his right arm to toss Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs out of his way to pick up an extra 5-6 yards on a big run.
Diamondbacks make 9 moves, designate Stone Garrett for assignment
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced nine transactions on Tuesday, with the two most notable being outfielders Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow being designated for assignment. In addition to Garrett and Luplow, infielder Sergio Alcantara and pitcher Caleb Smith were also designated for assignment. They make way for four new players on the 40-man roster: infielder Blaze Alexander, outfielder Jorge Barrosa, outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez.
Cardinals’ Budda Baker snags INT vs. Rams after entering game hobbled
Earlier in the week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury heard there was a “zero percent chance” Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker would suit up against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Suffering an ankle injury the week prior, initial reports had Baker missing multiple weeks. It was safe...
Suns’ Duane Washington Jr. explodes with 16 points in 1st half vs. Heat
When you’re on the bottom third of the depth chart in the NBA, you are more than likely going to get an opportunity or two in the regular season. There are too many injuries that come along the way for the 14th, 15th or 16th guy to not be given a look.
