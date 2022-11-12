Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested
WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Two-million-dollar bond for shooting suspect
BUCYRUS—Jacob D. Davidson, 38, of Centerburg, made his initial appearance at the Crawford County Municipal Court. Davidson appeared via video from the Crawford County Jail. Davidson is currently charged with one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree punishable with up to 11 years in prison.
police1.com
Video: Shootout begins after suspect pulls shotgun, opens fire on Ohio cops
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly released bodycam footage shows a tense shootout between Columbus police and an armed suspect. WBNS News reported police were initially called to a neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Video shows Officer Payne Vantilburg arriving at the location and speaking with a man, who was later identified as Lamar Blue. After a short interaction, officers asked the man to remove his hand from his pocket. Seconds later, Blue pulls a shotgun from behind his body and opens fire on the officers.
theprogressortimes.com
High speed chase ends in Crawford
A high speed chase that started in Findlay Nov. 14 and continued into Wyandot County ended with a single vehicle crash near Crawford. The suspect, identified as Michael L. Struble, 46, of Findlay, was arrested for aggravated menacing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after an accident, according to the Findlay Police Department. Struble was issued an own recognizance bond for his charges. Felony charges for fleeing and eluding will possibly be submitted at the conclusion of the investigation, the police noted.
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
theprogressortimes.com
Second high speed chase occurs near Carey
A second high speed chase took place near Carey for a second day in a row. The latest incident began in Carey around 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15, continued into Hancock County and ended back in Wyandot County with a foot pursuit through a corn field, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Woman dies in Madison County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
ycitynews.com
Man who plagued community with thefts, stole firearms headed to prison
A Zanesville man with a history of felony thefts will be behind a prison cell for the foreseeable future after being caught and prosecuted for his role in a recent stint of crimes that terrorized his surrounding community and made law-abiding citizens concerned for their safety. Keyon Thorpe, 25-years-old, broke...
WHIZ
UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Department release information about officer involved shooting
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker provided the following update on the officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon:. At approximately 4:35 pm Friday, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were involved in a shootout with an armed suspect. No local citizens, officers, or the suspect were injured. The suspect is in custody.
Police find body in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
WHIZ
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People Arrested for OVI in Same Car After Hit and Run
PICKAWAY County – Two people were arrested driving the same car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Pickaway County. Shortly after 11 PM Saturday night The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a crash on OH- 316 North of Water St in Darbyville.
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 11-14
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reportrs after their respective shifts on Nov. 11.
