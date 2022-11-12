ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Related
thedesertreview.com

El Centro Library opens to serve local residents

EL CENTRO — Residents, library staff members, and elected officials celebrated the opening of its newest building—the El Centro Library— with food, gratitude, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and tours of the library Thursday, November 10. The El Centro Library occupies a total of 19,811 square feet of...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire ﻿Upgrade Replacement Program

Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Local Veterans locked out of healthcare

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school

Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices

IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Catalina Garcia Cardenas

Catalina Garcia Cardenas

Catalina Garcia Cardenas (83), of Brawley, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 12, 2022. She was a beloved wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Catalina was born January 9, 1939, in San Jose de Ayala Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Feliciano Garcia, and Rosa Aguilar...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Mariachi Night fills Brawley with music and aficionados

EL CENTRO — The Brawley Cattle Call Mariachi Night featured amateur and professional musicians that drew a festive crowd celebrating Mexican music reflecting on the struggles and joys of life, Wednesday, November 9. “This is the first time we have seniors sing tonight,” said Max Reyes, chairman of Mariachi...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
YUMA, AZ

