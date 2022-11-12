Read full article on original website
Related
Labor rights caravan in Imperial County
Community-based organizations and state agencies to announce the labor rights caravan and week of action in Imperial County. The post Labor rights caravan in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro Library opens to serve local residents
EL CENTRO — Residents, library staff members, and elected officials celebrated the opening of its newest building—the El Centro Library— with food, gratitude, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and tours of the library Thursday, November 10. The El Centro Library occupies a total of 19,811 square feet of...
thedesertreview.com
IID launches Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program
Imperial Irrigation District announced in a recent press release its Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in its ongoing effort to improve service and reliability on IID owned and maintained streetlights in our communities. The district has initiated a three-year program to replace existing IID owned high-pressure sodium vapor streetlight...
kyma.com
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
thedesertreview.com
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school
Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
thedesertreview.com
No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices
IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a burn victim. The post YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday appeared first on KYMA.
Inmate from Los Angeles County Killed in Prison in Imperial County
An inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County who was incarcerated there from Los Angeles County died following an alleged attack by two fellow inmates, and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.
thedesertreview.com
Catalina Garcia Cardenas
Catalina Garcia Cardenas (83), of Brawley, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 12, 2022. She was a beloved wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Catalina was born January 9, 1939, in San Jose de Ayala Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Feliciano Garcia, and Rosa Aguilar...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial's newest apartment complex groundbreaking ushers in affordable housing for the elderly
IMPERIAL — Two white canopies and a food truck occupied the southwestern intersection of Tenth Street and Imperial Avenue during the groundbreaking ceremony of Imperial's newest apartment complex on Monday, November 7. Located on the northwestern lot of land opposite of the Subway restaurant, the event had elected officials,...
Person shot on third street in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A. The post Person shot on third street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Mariachi Night fills Brawley with music and aficionados
EL CENTRO — The Brawley Cattle Call Mariachi Night featured amateur and professional musicians that drew a festive crowd celebrating Mexican music reflecting on the struggles and joys of life, Wednesday, November 9. “This is the first time we have seniors sing tonight,” said Max Reyes, chairman of Mariachi...
YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation
A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release. The post YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Defense for man accused of murdering half-brother, sister-in-law requests more time
(KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law was back in court today. The defense for 63-year-old Jerry Klahn requested an additional 60 days to proceed saying the state has not provided some medical documents they need. Klahn was extradited from Phoenix in early August after...
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 2