Do you often take screenshots using the Print Screen shortcut but have to paste them into another app before you can save them? Would you like all screenshots captured via the Print Screen key to be saved directly to a folder rather than on the Windows clipboard? Windows allows users to bypass the clipboard and save Print Screen screenshots directly to a folder.

1 DAY AGO