Related
makeuseof.com
A Brief History of the World's First Cell Phones
If you're reading this, you've probably got your own cell phone. Throughout the 21st century, our need for and reliance on phones has grown exponentially. You may have even said, "I can't live without my phone!" a few times in the past.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Dark Mode in OneNote on Any Device
Dark mode is a feature that you can enable in many applications. This includes Microsoft products such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. You can...
makeuseof.com
In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Not Working on Android? Try These Fixes
The fingerprint scanner is one of the most secure ways to keep your Android smartphone safe from unauthorized access. While the feature provides you with a quick and easy way to unlock your phone, it may not always respond as you'd expect it to at times.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
makeuseof.com
6 Tips to Extend the Battery Life on Your Wear OS Smartwatch
Google's renewed focus on the Wear OS platform has led to the release of several excellent smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5, and Google's own Pixel Watch. These wearables are a significant step up in every department compared to previous Wear OS watches.
makeuseof.com
How to Use a Switch Statement in C#
In an application, it is common for certain events to only occur based on certain conditions. You can use different types of conditional statements to handle these events. This includes if-statements, if-else statements, switch statements, and more.
knowtechie.com
What is my WhatsApp number?
Your WhatsApp account is tied to the phone number used during registration. However, it’s possible that you could forget which number is tied to your account. There are multiple ways to do this, but if you want to stay within the app, we’ve got you covered. Viewing your WhatsApp number is straightforward. Plus, you can do it via Android or iOS.
makeuseof.com
Is the App & Browser Control Missing in Windows Security? Try These 7 Fixes
Has the App & Browser control option vanished from the Windows Security app? Unfortunately, the issue is much more common than you might think. An outdated...
makeuseof.com
Mac Downloads Slow? 5 Tips to Download Faster on Your Mac
Is your Mac downloading slower than it should? Perhaps that large file download appears to have stalled. Or maybe streamed content is buffering for longer than normal.
makeuseof.com
How to Permanently Add a Volume Slider Shortcut in Windows 11
Tired of Right-Clicking To Get the Volume Mixer? Here's How To Create a Permanent Shortcut. How To Create a Shortcut to More Easily Access the...
makeuseof.com
How to Instantly Save Print Screen Screenshots as an Image on Windows
Do you often take screenshots using the Print Screen shortcut but have to paste them into another app before you can save them? Would you like all screenshots captured via the Print Screen key to be saved directly to a folder rather than on the Windows clipboard? Windows allows users to bypass the clipboard and save Print Screen screenshots directly to a folder.
makeuseof.com
MacBook Keeps Turning On Automatically? Try These 7 Fixes
You're fast asleep when an odd glowing light wakes you up. You open your eyes, scared, wondering what intruder has made their way into your space. But you realize that there's no intruder; it's just your MacBook which you turned off, that has come back on by itself.
makeuseof.com
5 Free Tools to Check If Your Browser Is Safe and Private
Your browser is your first line of defense against malicious software, privacy-invading trackers, annoying ads, and many other cyber threats. But how can you know for...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Custom Ubuntu ISO With Cubic
One of the best things about Linux is that it lets you customize your system however you want to. Unlike users of other operating systems, you're not limited to a particular corporate-mandated desktop environment, file manager, or office suite.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up an eSIM on an iPhone
The iPhone 14 is the first iPhone to be eSIM only. However, eSIM has been around since the iPhone X. If your iPhone supports eSIM, you can activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card from your carrier. You can also install multiple eSIMs on your iPhone, which is great for travelers.
makeuseof.com
Serif Has Released Affinity V2: What Does This Mean for Users?
Serif Affinity software is arguably one of the top creative suites available for designers or photographers, and its one-time purchase business model is something that many creators prefer to rolling subscriptions. Serif has announced a new Version 2 upgrade with new Affinity features.
makeuseof.com
What Is Rosetta 2 and How Do You Install It on a Mac?
Apple leaving Intel and migrating to its own processors sparked the question: what will happen to Intel-based apps? Well, Rosetta 2 is Apple's answer to the question.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday Deal: Get IPVanish for 70% Off
We have so little privacy online, but a VPN can certainly help to some extent in the sense that our connections are instantly secured and our IPs get changed to match those in the location of the selected server.
makeuseof.com
What Is Mailchimp, and How Does It Work?
Compared to the beginning of the 21st century, you've got plenty more ways to keep in touch with your audience. For example, social media has boomed, and podcasting has become incredibly popular. But despite all that, email marketing remains one of the best ways to engage with your audience.
makeuseof.com
What Is React Native and Is It Worth Using?
The efficiency of an app depends on its user experience. People should be able to access and use your app without hassle, or they're more likely to abandon it.
