Clifford sets passing yard record for Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford enter the record books Saturday for having the most passing yards in program history.

Clifford, who has been playing with the team since 2018, passed Tracy McSorley’s record (9,899) in the first quarter against Maryland. Clifford found Brenton Strange in the opening drive to set the record. Entering the game, Clifford needed just 16 yards to pass McSorley and set the program record. He currently sits at 9,903 for now.

Entering Saturday’s game, Clifford already holds the career completion (769), completion percentage and touchdown passing records (78) in Penn State program history.

Following Clifford’s game against Maryland, he’ll have the chance to extend the record in the final two games of the season as the Nittany Lions travel to Rutgers before closing out the regular season at home against Michigan State.

