ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Clifford sets passing yard record for Penn State

By Aaron Marrie
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBDIP_0j8jcSj400

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford enter the record books Saturday for having the most passing yards in program history.

Clifford, who has been playing with the team since 2018, passed Tracy McSorley’s record (9,899) in the first quarter against Maryland. Clifford found Brenton Strange in the opening drive to set the record. Entering the game, Clifford needed just 16 yards to pass McSorley and set the program record. He currently sits at 9,903 for now.

Entering Saturday’s game, Clifford already holds the career completion (769), completion percentage and touchdown passing records (78) in Penn State program history.

Following Clifford’s game against Maryland, he’ll have the chance to extend the record in the final two games of the season as the Nittany Lions travel to Rutgers before closing out the regular season at home against Michigan State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the summer, Little League International unveiled a new statue in the heart of Williamsport. Recently, they brought a piece of it to the new Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. The Little League Board of Directors and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce got to tour the new museum […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Final report released on upcoming OHV Park

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 11,000-acre mine-scarred piece of land in Luzerne County is in the final stages of becoming a recreational area. Earth Conservancy unveiled its final report on land in Newport and Conyngham Township. The report includes two years of public comment, land evaluation, concept plans, and even information on the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
WBRE

Three teens accused of $3K worth of damage at Spirit Halloween

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting an incident where they say three teens caused over $3,000 worth of damage to a Spirit Halloween store. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 21 between 6-7 p.m. three teens ages 15, 16, and 17, all of Mifflinburg, entered an unauthorized area of a mall […]
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy