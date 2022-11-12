Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KRQE News 13
Magic look to end homestand strong, face Timberwolves
After a dismal start to the season, the Orlando Magic have come alive on their current seven-game homestand and hope to finish that stretch strong Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Orlando saw its first, albeit modest, winning streak of the season end at two games on Monday...
KRQE News 13
Rested Bulls look for quick start against Pelicans
The Chicago Bulls finally got a chance to catch their breath. The Bulls, who played four sets of back-to-back games in their first 12 games, got their first three-day break of the season after a 115-111 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 9. But instead of looking...
KRQE News 13
Sharpshooting Wizards host high-scoring Thunder
The Washington Wizards aim to extend their season-high winning streak to five games Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Washington, D.C. The Wizards began their streak in Charlotte on Nov. 7 and since have won the first three contests of their six-game homestand. Kristaps Porzingis scored 25...
KRQE News 13
Heat warming up, visit banged-up Raptors
The Miami Heat will visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night with both teams coming off victories that were impressive for different reasons. The Heat won their third consecutive home game — their longest winning streak of the young season Monday night — by outscoring the Phoenix Suns 24-10 in the final eight minutes to eke out a 113-112 victory. Bam Adebayo scored 12 points during that winning run and Jimmy Butler blocked Devin Booker’s shot with 6.2 seconds to play.
KRQE News 13
Grizzlies hope to recover from scoring issues vs. Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from their lowest-scoring game of the season to beat the Houston Rockets 119-106 on Saturday night. Now the Memphis Grizzlies will try to bounce back from their lowest-scoring game of the year when they visit the Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Pelicans, who scored...
KRQE News 13
Hornets turn the page and take on Pacers
Finally emerging from a long losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night hoping to get rolling in the right direction. “We’ve easily had stretches where we’ve had very good, sometimes exceptional play, and then we have times (when) we don’t execute,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “We’re not that kind of team. We can be very good, but we can’t give possessions away. We don’t have that much room for error.”
KRQE News 13
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets. Anthony Davis had season highs with 37 points and 18 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers led wire-to-wire to earn a 116-103 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday despite playing without LeBron James.
KRQE News 13
Slumping Spurs to take on West co-leading Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to continue their strong start to the season when they open a three-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Portland has won nine of its first 13 games to sit in a tie for first place with Denver in the Western Conference. The start is even more impressive due to six-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard missing five contests because of a calf strain.
KRQE News 13
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the...
Comments / 0