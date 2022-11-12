ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

At Least 1 Dead In Crash On Hwy 17

A highway fatality was reported Sunday night along southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County west of Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the Bear Creek Road off-ramp. A Sig-alert was issued at 11:40 p.m. and southbound...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street

SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Bay Area police issue over 700 citations at a single sideshow

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-15-22 Gordon Ramsay says these are his must-have SF dishes

Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs in the world, with countless TV shows from “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” to “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others. He’s also earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his storied career.  Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe is the third in a chain of fine dining restaurants that model the open kitchen and dining room settings seen on the Fox-backed reality show “Hell's Kitchen.”  Ramsay said he chose Lake Tahoe because he fell in love with its dual seasons, but he's also a big fan of San Francisco cuisine.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself In Vehicle

NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato arrested a man Tuesday after negotiating with him for several hours before he exited a vehicle police said he had stolen. Officers responded to a 2 p.m. report of a stolen vehicle seen at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, where they found the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a news release police shared Tuesday night.
NOVATO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy