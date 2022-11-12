ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A Guru Told John Lennon 1 Beatles Song Sounded Too Negative

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

John Lennon revealed one of The Beatles ‘ songs was inspired by an issue he had with his first wife, Cynthia Lennon . Paul McCartney said the song had a “change-the-world theme.” In addition, Paul said a guru failed to convince John to change a lyric from the song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucHqn_0j8jayqc00
Yoko Ono and John Lennon | Susan Wood/Getty Images / Contributor

John Lennon said 1 of The Beatles’ songs was ‘cosmic’ when it could’ve been ‘irritated’

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In it, John said an conflict with his wife, Cynthia, inspired “Across the Universe.”

“She must have been going on and on about something and she’d gone to sleep and I’d kept hearing these words over and over, flowing like an endless stream,” he said. “I went downstairs and it turned into sort of a cosmic song rather than an irritated song; rather than a ‘Why are you always mouthing off at me?’ or whatever, right?”

RELATED: The Beatles: John Lennon Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Overshadowed Him on This Song

Paul McCartney compared the lyrics of the song to The Beatles’ ‘Revolution’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now , Paul compared the lyrics of “ Revolution ” and “Across the Universe.” “I think he wanted to say you can count me in for a revolution, but if you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao ‘you ain’t gonna make it with anyone anyhow,'” he said. “By saying that I think he meant we all want to change the world Maharishi-style, because ‘Across the Universe’ also had the change-the-world theme.” For context, the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was a guru who was once The Beatles’ spiritual teacher.

The guru didn’t approve of a line from “Across the Universe.” “I remember John talking to Maharishi about it and Maharishi wanted more optimism, ‘Meditation will change your world,’ he didn’t want ‘nothing’s going to change your world,’ that sounded too negative,” he said. “But we refused to do that because it sounded better the other way.”

RELATED: The Beatles: John Lennon and Paul McCartney Used These 2 Words in Their Song Titles and Lyrics to Connect to Fans

How ‘Across the Universe’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Across the Universe” was never a single so it did not hit the Billboard Hot 100 . The tune appeared on the album Let It Be , which topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks. It spent a total of 79 weeks on the chart.

According to The Official Charts Company , “Across the Universe” never charted in the United Kingdom either. It wasn’t a single there. Meanwhile, Let It Be was No. 1 in the U.K. for three weeks, staying on the chart for 53 weeks in total. The title of “Across the Universe” would later be used as the name of a Fab Four jukebox musical.

“Across the Universe” is a classic song even if the Maharishi didn’t approve of it.

RELATED: A Character in the Beatles Movie ‘Across the Universe’ Is Based on Jimi Hendrix

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

222K+
Followers
120K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy