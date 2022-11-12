ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills, Vikings Finish

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Game of the Year in the National Football League. Buffalo led Minnesota for most of Sunday afternoon's contest, only for the Vikings to storm all the way back (almost, anyway) thanks in part to an insane catch by Justin Jefferson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Offensive Coordinator To Get Fired

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday morning. However, fans remain unhappy with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Bucs fans were furious with a bizarre trick play that ended in disaster. Bucs fans have been upset with Leftwich's play-calling for a while, now. Many are hoping...
TAMPA, FL

