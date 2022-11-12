Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
WSAW
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell a loud F-bomb at Matt LaFleur after awful two-minute drill
Aaron Rodgers is having a bad 2022. His Green Bay Packers were 3-6 coming into Week 10 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. His 89.0 passer rating is the lowest of his career, as are his 232 passing yards per game and 6.6 yards per pass attempt.
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
FOX Sports
'They're gonna be a scary team down the stretch!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to the Vikings' OT victory over the Bills
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Minnesota Vikings' OT victory over the Buffalo Bills. Johnston and Davis applaud the performances from Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins in the victory.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To Crazy Bills, Vikings Finish
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Game of the Year in the National Football League. Buffalo led Minnesota for most of Sunday afternoon's contest, only for the Vikings to storm all the way back (almost, anyway) thanks in part to an insane catch by Justin Jefferson.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Fans were livid with Rams backup John Wolford after his overthrow led to Cooper Kupp's injury
The Los Angeles Rams went into Sunday’s Week 10 game with the Arizona Cardinals knowing that the quarterback situation was going to be a struggle with Matthew Stafford inactive. But at the same time, they would have liked to see backup quarterback John Wolford be competent with his decision making and pass placement.
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
NFL Refs Appeared To Miss Big Call Late In Bills vs. Vikings
The fourth quarter of Vikings-Bills was absolute mayhem. We're not going to talk about everything insane that happened during it in this post, but will instead focus on one potentially pivotal missed call on Buffalo's final possession. The big play that got the Bills into field goal range to tie...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three
The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
NFL
Jeff Saturday brings passion back to Matt Ryan, Colts in debut as interim coach
LAS VEGAS -- After being hired as the Colts' interim coach on Monday, a controversial move that dominated the football world throughout the week, Jeff Saturday texted quarterback Matt Ryan and said he'd love to meet the following day, which is typically an off day for players. He didn't say why, other than to catch up.
NFL
Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
Coach Andy Reid admits Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Look: Mike McCarthy's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Sunday
Mike McCarthy is back in Green Bay. The former Packers head coach is taking on his old team at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. McCarthy and the Cowboys are scheduled to play the Packers later this afternoon in a primetime contest on FOX. Prior to kickoff, McCarthy went viral on...
NFL World Calling For Offensive Coordinator To Get Fired
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday morning. However, fans remain unhappy with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Bucs fans were furious with a bizarre trick play that ended in disaster. Bucs fans have been upset with Leftwich's play-calling for a while, now. Many are hoping...
