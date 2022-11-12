Read full article on original website
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
laconiadailysun.com
Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States
New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park in New England is on Big Bear Mountain in New Hampshire
Open year round so you can enjoy crisp fall days, snow shoeing in the winter, vibrant spring walks, and adventurous summer outings, the Andres Institute of Art is free and open daily from dawn to dusk. It's just over the Massachusetts line in Brookline, New Hampshire about 25 minutes west of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Thanks to a broken sewer pipe, my basement is a swamp
It’s a calculated risk, moving into a 200-year-old house. You’re not really the owner; you’re a temporary steward. The house has already lived longer than you ever will, and unless you screw up badly, the house will still be standing there, above ground, long after you’ve moved below.
nbcboston.com
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
WATCH: Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Stops by New Hampshire Veterans Home
As someone who grew up playing the drums, I’ve always greatly admired the work of Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. With the band on its way to superstardom, Allen was involved in a car accident that threatened to rob him of that dream. He suffered severe injuries and nearly lost both arms.
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
WMUR.com
Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
northandoverma.news
Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: People with serious illnesses should look into hospice care
November is National Hospice Palliative Care Month, a time to raise awareness about the compassionate care that hospice and palliative care provides to patients and their families. Both hospice and palliative care focus on comfort and quality of life. Hospice is a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain and...
Election Experts Tell Roger Wood What Happened Tuesday
Did Donald Trump sabotage the Republican party in this election? And did successful gerrymandering in New Hampshire by the Republicans changing districts to favor themselves help Republicans in the state Senate election? Two guests – professors Dante Scala and Andrew Smith both political science professors at the University of New Hampshire will tackle some of these questions in a very incisive conversation with podcast producer Roger Wood.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
