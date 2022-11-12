Read full article on original website
Is UT Martin systemically racist? History professor says yes, hosting Tuesday evening discussion
MARTIN, TN — University of Tennessee at Martin history professor David Barber says the university's failure to require the study of Black History is "at the very center of UTM'S systemic racism." He'll be discussing his viewpoint on campus Tuesday evening, in a talk entitled "Is the University of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Playhouse in the Park to receive $25,000 grant after Murray Pella employee wins company's Spirit Award
MURRAY, KY — The Pella Corporation says Murray, Kentucky, team member Mike Faihst was recognized by the company's nonprofit arm, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, on Monday with the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. The award recognizes Pella employees who show a passion for community service. Faihst works an engineering...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive
PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/15 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Gift Alternative Fair collects food, gift donations
CARBONDALE, IL — Choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need. The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will feature both local and international...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rascal Flatts lead vocalist delays trip to bag groceries, help customers at Mayfield Save-A-Lot
MAYFIELD, KY — Gary LeVox of the famed country trio Rascal Flatts — responsible for hits like "What hurts the most" and "Bless this broken road" — has had to delay an upcoming event in Mayfield. Lead-vocalist LeVox was originally slated to be at the Mayfield Save-A-Lot...
wsonradio.com
Henderson County Lady Colonel Softball Player Anna Willett Commits to Murray State University
On Wednesday afternoon, November 9th, senior Lady Colonel softball player Anna Willett signed to continue her athletic career playing for the Murray State University Lady Racers. I was able to interview and ask Anna some questions about her future softball career at Murray State and her senior season as a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Reidland Elementary recognized as Family Friendly Certified School
Reidland Elementary School was recognized Monday as a 2022 Family Friendly Certified School. To become Family Friendly Certified, a school has to show it is prioritizing family engagement. Only 32 school across the state are certified, and McCracken County Public Schools says Reidland Elementary was one of the first five...
wpsdlocal6.com
43 years strong: Paducah Cooperative Ministry to host Thanksgiving service in new location
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service event has been going strong for an impressive 43 years, but this year they've announced a little change in venue. According to a Monday release, this year's service will be held at 6:30 on November 20 at...
wpsdlocal6.com
BBQ on the River totals
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
11/14 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
WTVW
Local credit union unveils major rebrand
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
westkentuckystar.com
Planned utility outage Wednesday means no school for East Calloway Elementary
Due to a planned utility outage East Calloway Elementary School will not be in session on Wednesday. The planned utility outage is scheduled for the eastern portion of the county. Wednesday will not be a "non-traditional instruction" (NTI) day and East students will not be required to complete assignments. All...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State's DJ Burns expanding game on the court
PADUCAH, KY -- Last season, Murray State's DJ Burns filled a role that no other player could, with a never ending energy that pulled down countless rebounds in big moments. Now, heading into his second season with the Racers and under new head coach Steve Prohm, Burns is looking to expand his game. And already has through two games.
wpsdlocal6.com
Poppy's Meats hosting Cram the Cruiser event this week, collecting non-perishable food items
LEDBETTER, KY — Poppy's Meat Shop is asking the community to help feed local families in need by dropping off non-perishable food items. Donations can be dropped off inside the cruiser parked in front of the meat shop as part of the annual Cram the Cruiser event. According to...
