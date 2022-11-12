ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpsdlocal6.com

Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive

PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
PADUCAH, KY
wcluradio.com

Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record

GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
GLASGOW, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/15 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois Gift Alternative Fair collects food, gift donations

CARBONDALE, IL — Choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need. The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will feature both local and international...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Reidland Elementary recognized as Family Friendly Certified School

Reidland Elementary School was recognized Monday as a 2022 Family Friendly Certified School. To become Family Friendly Certified, a school has to show it is prioritizing family engagement. Only 32 school across the state are certified, and McCracken County Public Schools says Reidland Elementary was one of the first five...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

BBQ on the River totals

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/14 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
PADUCAH, KY
WTVW

Local credit union unveils major rebrand

Ron's Gray Tuesday Forecast. Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in …
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State's DJ Burns expanding game on the court

PADUCAH, KY -- Last season, Murray State's DJ Burns filled a role that no other player could, with a never ending energy that pulled down countless rebounds in big moments. Now, heading into his second season with the Racers and under new head coach Steve Prohm, Burns is looking to expand his game. And already has through two games.
MURRAY, KY

