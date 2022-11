It was anxiety-inducing enough for the U.S. women's national team to carry three losses in a row heading into Sunday's friendly vs. Germany, but no one -- NO ONE -- wants to go into the history books as being that team to lose four straight games for the first time in the USWNT's history. Not to mention: it would have been the last USWNT game of the calendar year, and the USWNT would then be heading into the World Cup year on a loss. UGH.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO