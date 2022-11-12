Carrie Marie Gailey Fuerte, age 39 of Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Toccoa, Georgia on June 09, 1983, she was the daughter of Jerry Edward & Patricia Ann Broom Gailey of Toccoa, Georgia. Carrie was currently employed with Ethicon – Johnson & Johnson Family Company of Cornelia with 15 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed trips to the beach, trips to Mexico, shopping, and cars. Christmas was one of Carrie’s most favorite times of the year and she also enjoyed helping others. Most of all, she enjoyed precious time with her husband, children, and their families.

