Jessie Lou Chambers, age 86, of Cleveland
Mrs. Jessie Lou Chambers, age 86, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Mrs. Chambers was born in Cleveland to the late Ollie W. and Mary Thurmond Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Anthony Chambers; brothers, Clyde Turner, Sr., Harold Turner, Jack Turner, Ray Turner, Bill Turner; sisters, Ruby Blalock, Willie Mae Blalock, and Oline Turner. Mrs. Turner was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland Worship Center.
Mrs. Frankie “Tiny” Neil Anderson, Age 75 Dahlonega
Mrs. Frankie “Tiny” Nell Anderson, age 75, of Dahlonega, passed away Monday, November 14th, 2022. Mrs. Anderson was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on October 8th, 1947, to the late Jimmy and Clara Mae Posten. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband Edward “Pete” Anderson, sons Tony Anderson and William “Peanut” Anderson, sister Betty Davis and brother Clifton Posten. Mrs. Anderson worked for several years and managed the local Huddle House in Dahlonega. She made many friends and was loved by many.
Rose Jean Christine Howington, 6 days old
Rose Jean Christine Howington, 6 days old, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Rose was born in Gainesville, Georgia on November 6, 2022 to Corey Howington and Hannah Dominy of Clarkesville. Rose may have lived a short life, but the impact she made on her family will last forever. Her parents will forever remember the joy she brought, her beautiful little face and her sweetest little nose.
Ruth Gunn Justus, age 93, of Demorest
Ruth Gunn Justus, age 93, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Justus was born on April 16, 1929 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Raymond and Minnie Williams Gunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Grover Justus; son, Dwight Justus; four brothers and one sister. Mrs. Justus was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia
Souny Ratrisouk, age 66, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard,...
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
Carrie Marie Gailey Fuerte, Age 39 Demorest
Carrie Marie Gailey Fuerte, age 39 of Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022 following an extended illness. Born in Toccoa, Georgia on June 09, 1983, she was the daughter of Jerry Edward & Patricia Ann Broom Gailey of Toccoa, Georgia. Carrie was currently employed with Ethicon – Johnson & Johnson Family Company of Cornelia with 15 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she enjoyed trips to the beach, trips to Mexico, shopping, and cars. Christmas was one of Carrie’s most favorite times of the year and she also enjoyed helping others. Most of all, she enjoyed precious time with her husband, children, and their families.
NGT To Hold Annual Poinsetta Plant Sale
(Clarkesville)– As we jump into the holiday season the North Georgia Technical College horticulture program has announced that they will be holding the college’s annual poinsettia plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 28 – Dec. 1, at the Clarkesville campus greenhouses. The sale will...
54 Families Need Sponsors In White Christmas Program
(Cleveland)- Individuals. Businesses and organizations have been responding to the call for help in adopting families in this year’s Annual White County Family Connections White Christmas program that helps families in need at Christmas. Mark Griffin, Family Connection Coordinator said they registered 185 families and that represents 402 children...
Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home
CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer
Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
City of Canton chosen for statewide housing initiative
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Canton was just chosen as one of four Atlanta area communities for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. “A lot of folks have migrated to Canton, our motto is, ‘The coolest small town in America,’ so we’re making it that in a very big way,” said Shawn Tolan, a city councilman for Canton.
Commissioners Approve Lighting For Park Pickleball Courts
(Cleveland)- One of White County’s most popular recreation activities Pickleball, has received a boost from the White County Board of Commissioners. The board during a called meeting Tuesday approved a contract with Kelly Crane Services, Inc. of Cleveland to install LED lighting for the six outdoor pickleball courts at White County Park.
Woman convicted in 9-month-old grandson’s meth overdose death in 2016
A Fulton County jury recently found a grandmother guilty of murder in the 2016 overdose death of her 9-month-old grandson, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
Cleveland Police Officers Recognized For Lifesaving Actions
(Cleveland)- Seven Cleveland Police officers have been recognized for their lifesaving efforts while on duty, in four separate emergency calls. During last night’s Cleveland City Council meeting Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker recognized Sgt. Denton Vaughan and Officer Laura Riebold for lifesaving efforts on August 7th in a drug overdose situation.
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple....
