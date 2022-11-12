UConn football stuns No. 19 Liberty, 36-33, to reach bowl eligibility for first time since 2015

The UConn football team went all 12 rounds with No. 19 Liberty on Saturday afternoon and eventually the Huskies won, 36-33, by knockout. The 15,107 fans in attendance stormed onto Rentschler Field in jubilation, knowing the win clinched a record of at least .500 or better and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015, all in head coach Jim Mora’s first season.

“This one, something about it just feels so amazing,” linebacker Jackson Mitchell said. “In that locker room, we know how low we were, how many hard times we’ve been through and so for us to get to this moment, it’s just a lot of shared emotions, a lot hugs, a lot of smiles, a lot of laughs. Just because we’re so happy and so grateful to be in this position.”

The final punches were exchanged in the middle of the fourth quarter when Liberty, leading 33-28, decided to go on a fourth-and-1. Flames head coach Hugh Freeze called for a screen pass. Quarterback Johnathan Bennett found Malik Caper four yards behind the line of scrimmage and Mitchell made the tackle for loss.

A few plays later, with UConn’s offense having started on the Flames’ side of the field, quarterback Zion Turner dropped a perfect pass into receiver Kevens Clercius’ hands and he strolled into the end zone to give the Huskies a 36-33 lead with just under six minutes remaining.

A Liberty punt, a UConn turnover on downs and a Liberty turnover on downs later, the Huskies’ bowl dreams were granted.

“That was, that was a really fun game to be a part of. I’m so happy for the young men in that locker room. I’m so happy for this program. They showed a lot of a lot of willpower today,” Mora said. “It’s fun to win your sixth game, it’s fun to beat a ranked opponent. But I think more than anything, it’s just those kids, man, those young men. If you could be in there with them and you could see what it means to them, all they’ve been through. The way they’ve stuck together, persevered, continued to believe and go through that three-game stretch where we were getting beat pretty soundly and they just never wavered. I think it just goes to the strength of their character.”

UConn got on the board first with a 51-yard drive capped off by a shifty 16-yard run by Victor Rosa into the end zone.

Two plays after Eric Watts burst through the Liberty offensive line for a quarterback sack, he did it again – only the second time he ripped the ball from Liberty backup Kaidon Salter’s hands. Mitchell scooped the ball and ran 31 yards into the end zone to give the Huskies a 14-3 first-quarter lead.

Mitchell finished the game with nine tackles and 1.5 for loss to go along with his nation-leading fifth fumble recovery which he returned for the touchdown.

“I was just running for the ball, ball came out and I saw the opportunity,” Mitchell said, “and I knew I had to score this time since I didn’t score last week.”

Later, on a drive that he started with a 58-yard run, Robert Burns punched it into the endzone from the Liberty goal line to give the Huskies a 21-10 advantage with just over five minutes to go in the first half.

The UConn defense forced the Flames to punt from the back of their end zone, but a bad decision by Turner resulted in an interception near midfield. The Flames quickly moved into the red zone and were able to punch it in from the goal line, cutting the deficit to four, 21-17, at the half.

The Flames moved 80 yards in seven plays and just over two minutes to take the lead on the opening drive of the second half – TJ Green ran into the end zone from the one to make it 24-21.

Four penalties near the end of the third quarter helped keep the Huskies in the game. An offensive pass interference call pushed the Flames back 15 yards as they knocked on the door of the end zone. Liberty had to settle for a 34-yard field goal at the 4:24 mark of the third quarter to extend the lead, 27-21.

On UConn’s ensuing drive, the Flames were called for illegal hands to the face, 15 yards, offsides, five yards, and Ahmad Walker – who intercepted Turner – was ejected for targeting, which gave UConn 15 yards and a first down after punter George Caratan had already run on the field.

Two plays later Rosa made a highlight reel 27-yard scamper into the endzone for his second score of the day and reclaimed the lead for the Huskies, 28-27. Liberty’s Demario Douglas, who tallied 175 total yards, took the first play of the next drive 75 yards down the sideline and into the endzone for what resulted in the Flames’ final score of the day.

Rosa finished with 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Burns added 104 important yards – his career-high and first ever 100-yard game – and a touchdown on just 11 carries.

“Just watching the pace of the game, just how we ran the ball efficiently for most of the season. I was telling someone earlier, I don’t feel like it matters what back is in there, our O-line does such a great job of dialing things up. They just make the game a lot easier for us,” Burns said.

UConn, 6-5, will head to Army for its final game of the season and a chance to earn its seventh win for the first time since 2010.

“That’s a feeling that can’t be matched. Just the fans, you know, this was everything we wanted to bring this program back to, just to have the fans have pride in this program once again,” Turner said. “It’s a great feeling and to see them rush the field, I know it means a lot to them and taking pictures with the fans, it was a great feeling.”