ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

Top-five guard Hannah Hidalgo signs with Notre Dame

The 2023 class will be one to remember for Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey, who added the No. 5 recruit in the group on Tuesday. Guard Hannah Hidalgo has signed with the Irish, becoming the third player to make the pledge to Notre Dame in the last week. She chose to make South Bend her home over Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and UCF.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Take Top Spot at Bonita Bay Classic

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The University of Notre Dame women’s tennis team hit the road for a three-day event hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University. The Fighting Irish took part in a dual-meet style competition, finishing the weekend a combined 8-3 in doubles and 13-8 in singles action.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Notre Dame, Northwestern to meet in mid-week matchup

EVANSTON, Ill. — Fresh off of a 2-0 start to the 2022-23 women’s basketball season, which included a 90-79 Saturday win over California in the first ever Citi Shamrock Classic, Notre Dame will be back on the road on Wednesday to take on Northwestern (1-1) in Evanston. Led...
EVANSTON, IL
und.com

Game 3 Preview: In-State Battle Wages in Purcell

Irish vs Screaming Eagles | Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 8 pm ET | Purcell Pavilion. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will look to build off its 2-0 start when they compete in three games over six days. Up first, the Fighting Irish will challenge Southern Indiana (1-1) on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. ET inside Purcell Pavilion. It’ll mark the first time these two programs have met.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Irish Send Three to Bronco Super Classic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The University of Notre Dame women’s tennis team sent a trio of competitors to the Bronco Super Classic in Kalamazoo this past weekend. Olivia Maria Castedo, Alex Kuo and Sydney Sforzo all competed in the event. Kuo dominated in her final event of the fall, winning all three of her matches in the event.
KALAMAZOO, MI
und.com

Miles, Westbeld earn spots on prestigious Wooden Award Watch List

Two of Notre Dame’s finest continue to play big roles in the national conversation. On Tuesday, the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® announced the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN’s SportsCenter and on ESPN.com. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is composed of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

(RV) Irish Close Out Penguins Late in 88-81 Victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – After the opening week of play of the 2022-23 season, the (RV) Notre Dame men’s basketball team (2-0) is certainly battle-tested in late-game situations. On Sunday inside Purcell Pavilion, the Fighting Irish made their final six shots from the field to close out Youngstown State (2-1), 88-81. The Irish used a balanced attack with five players finishing in double figures, led by Dane Goodwin’s 20-point performance. Nate Laszewski recorded his second straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore leaders unveil plans for wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday that the city is prepared for wintry weather.The mayor was joined by Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey, along with other officials to announce that Baltimore is fully prepared for the upcoming 2022-2023 snow season.City snow removal efforts have a budget of over $7 million and include 294 pieces of equipment. The city is also fully stocked with more than 15,000 tons of salt for the roads, according to officials. The City of Baltimore's Snow Team is made up of personnel from the Department of Transportation, Public Works, Recreation and Parks,...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy