Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game
No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
Gamecocks head coach focused on the short-term with staff
On the Tuesday between the Missouri loss and the Vanderbilt win, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer went back to a question from two days earlier. TheBigSpur asked that Sunday night if changing coaches would be an option during a season, or if that would be more appropriate at its conclusion. About 24 hours before that media gathering, TheBigSpur inquired about his response to those who thought it was time to make a change, both with the offensive play-caller and quarterback.
Vann: 'It has been one heck of a ride'
South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann is preparing for his last game inside Williams-Brice Stadium as his team will welcome Tennessee to its home field on Saturday. Vann, who has caught 14 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown this season, has been donning the garnet and black for the past five seasons.
Projecting South Carolina's Final Three Games
South Carolina has a demanding schedule ahead of them, and they must finish strong to salvage momentum.
Gamecocks targets in the latest Top247 update
ATH KJ Bolden (Buford, Ga.) Visited South Carolina for the Texas A&M game. Has made multiple trips to Columbia for visits. Torrian Gray is working as the primary recruiter for the Gamecocks. The latest from Bolden with TBS: LINK. LB Sammy Brown (Jefferson, Ga.) New: 6. Old: 4. Has not...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina
Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
The Show- Nov. 16, 2022 (pod format up- Josh Pate/Jamie Bradford)
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. It’s time for another hump day episode of The Show with two great guests. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
Gamecocks coach talks Jalin Hyatt, instate recruiting
Shane Beamer was an assistant at Oklahoma when Jalin Hyatt was a prospect at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C.
AOL Corp
Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
WETM
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women’s basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
FOX Carolina
Kickoff time set for Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kickoff time for the season-ending matchup between Clemson and South Carolina game has been set for noon. The Gamecocks will travel to the Upstate to take on the Clemson Tigers for the annual Palmetto Bowl on Nov. 26. The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118...
Clemson-South Carolina game time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s home finale against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a (...)
Florida is chipping away at Ohio State commit 4-star RB Mark Fletcher | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins give their thoughts on the Florida Gators attempting to flip 4-star RB Mark Fletcher away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Sumter, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sumter. The West Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The West Florence High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
sc.edu
Sumter’s on the list? Longtime residents surprised at Forbes’ Top 10 places to live
Swan Lake is one of the tourist attractions Sumter has to offer. (Photos by Carolina News and Reporter) Longtime residents of Sumter are surprised to see their city on Forbes magazine’s list of the top places to live in South Carolina. The city was ranked 10th behind Charleston, Myrtle...
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
coladaily.com
Tee’d Up opens this week, bringing multisport simulators to Lexington
Sport lovers in the Midlands can now take part in their favorite activities no matter the weather, with the addition of a new indoor multisport simulator in Lexington. Tee’d Up officially opens this week, offering individuals of any age an experience to try out golfing and other sports in a new way.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0