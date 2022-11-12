Eagles-Commanders: Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe ruled out for Monday night

The Eagles will be without two cornerbacks on Monday night as the team ruled out Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe for the Week 10 contest against the Commanders.

Cornerback Josiah Scott logged a full practice (ankle), and he’ll get the start in the slot for Maddox.

Eagles injury report

OUT: CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), CB Avonte Maddox (hamstring).

Commanders injury report

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson will be active for the first time in more than a month and will play in Monday’s primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dotson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the fourth quarter of the Commanders’ Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.