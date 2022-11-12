Eagles vs. Commanders: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The Washington Commanders are 4-5 on the season, ever-improving on defense, and headed to Lincoln Financial Field with a Monday night upset on their mind.

Philadelphia will enter Week 10 well rested after a Thursday night win over the Texans, and they’ll welcome Carson Wentz back to the city for the first time since his trade to the Colts.

Wentz is on IR while rehabbing a fractured finger, and the Eagles will face a familiar signal caller in Taylor Heinicke.

Here are five matchups to watch when Philadelphia has the ball.

Commanders CB's vs. Eagles wide receivers

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Devonta Smith had a career-high 8 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in the first matchup, and A.J. Brown was close behind, logging five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Williams Jackson has been traded and Washington will start the duo of Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste.

Rachad Wildgoose is out as the Commanders’ nickel cornerback and Danny Johnson could assume that role in Week 10.

Commanders DE Montez Sweat vs. Eagles LT Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat has 27 tackles and three sacks on the season and will assume the role of lead pass rusher while Chase Young still works to return.

Former Eagles pass rusher Chase Toohill is also a player to watch vs. Mailata, who has struggled with speedy pass rushers over the past few weeks.

Commanders MLB David Mayo vs. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Cole Holcomb set to miss another game, it’ll be on David Mayo to contain Miles Sanders in the running game. Sanders had less than 60 yards in the first matchup, and that was likely due to the explosion in the passing game.

Commanders S Kam Curl vs. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have allowed 39 “big plays,” or runs of 15 or more yards and receptions of at least 20 yards.

Goedert is among the league leaders in yards per reception and yards after the catch, and it’ll be on Curl to slow the Eagles star down.

Commanders DT's vs. Eagles interior OL

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Daron Payne, Daniel Wise, Donovan Jeter, Jonathan Allen, and Efe Obada are the Washington defensive tackles, and they offer a challenge to Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, and Isaac Seumalo.

The Commanders are fourth in tackles for a loss (51), middle of the pack with 23 sacks, and lead all teams with 73 quarterback hits, per TruMedia.