Read full article on original website
Related
🎥Biden wants to spend $11 billion annually on climate change
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We can no...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Biden victory lap from Cambodia after Dems retain Senate control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. Biden briefly spoke with reporters during his stay in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The White House issued a transcript of...
Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
🎥 Marshall’s resolution to end COVID national emergency passes Senate
WASHINGTON—By a bipartisan vote of 62-36, the U.S Senate passed U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s resolution to end the COVID-19 national state of emergency currently in effect under the National Emergencies Act (NEA). Senator Marshall’s resolution followed President Joe Biden’s comments that the coronavirus pandemic is over, yet the...
🎥Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Same-sex marriage faces test vote in the Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists
The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five...
Health Highlights: Nov. 16, 2022
California's plan to make low-cost insulin could be example for the nation. Earlier this year, the state announced an initiative to bring its own insulin products to market, in response to the steep costs of the lifesaving drug in the United States. Read more Aerobic exercise reinvigorates the aging brain. Research shows that improved blood flow ensures the brain gets enough oxygen and nutrients, while also flushing out toxic waste materials. Read more ...
21 children become American citizens in emotional ceremony
They come from places like Pakistan, Iraq, Mexico and Syria. 21 children took the oath of allegiance as American citizens Tuesday at the offices of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Centennial. "He's a good kid," said recently naturalized citizen Denise Mauwa, a native of Congo, about her 12-year-old son Terezo Ngamije. "I was waiting for this day but now we're here."Technically the children became citizens when their parents were naturalized, but the ceremony was to put an exclamation point on their status."Nobody can talk with you about anything you do. You have your freedom," said Lojain Al Hariri,...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0