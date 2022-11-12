ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Braun splits with McConnell, backs Florida Sen. Rick Scott for Republican leader

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is joining a small group of Republican senators bucking the party's established leadership and backing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate minority leader. The first-term Hoosier senator said Tuesday he believes it's time to replace U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate Republican leader...
FLORIDA STATE
Madison Sen. Melissa Agard to lead Senate Democrats as GOP holds supermajority

As the Wisconsin Legislature’s next Senate minority leader, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, acknowledged the “daunting” task before her as state lawmakers gear up for another legislative session and budget cycle amid divided government. But Agard, who on Tuesday was unanimously chosen by Senate Democrats to lead the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., elected House Majority Leader

BATON ROUGE, La. - As expected, Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives elected Tuesday Louisiana’s Steve Scalise to its second highest leadership position. “We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime,” Scalise said after the vote.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pittman elected new state Senate majority leader

State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was elected by his fellow Senate Republicans as majority leader for the legislative session beginning Jan. 3. “I am flattered to have the support of my colleagues and am committed to advancing a positive, pro-growth agenda for the citizens of this entire commonwealth,” said Pittman, who called his election “a great honor.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sen. Cassidy to announce this week if he's running for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he's been considering a run for the governor's office and that he will announce his decision in the coming days. Cassidy teased the announcement during a conference call with news outlets on Tuesday. "I made a decision. I'll make that announcement...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gov. Greg Abbott declares immigration from Mexico to be invasion

Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare immigration from Mexico as an invasion. Abbott says he will "fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion." He said the following steps will be taken by the state:
TEXAS STATE

