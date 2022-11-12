Read full article on original website
Braun splits with McConnell, backs Florida Sen. Rick Scott for Republican leader
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is joining a small group of Republican senators bucking the party's established leadership and backing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate minority leader. The first-term Hoosier senator said Tuesday he believes it's time to replace U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate Republican leader...
DeSantis skirts around Trump’s criticism as presidential rumors take hold
TAMPA, Fla. — Just hours ahead of former President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 2024 presidential run, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skirted around a question about Trump’s criticism of him. DeSantis, a Republican who is largely expected to also be eyeing a run for president, was asked...
Biden administration touts $1.2 billion sent to Nebraska via infrastructure law
The Biden administration announced that so far, Nebraska has received $1.2 billion from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
Madison Sen. Melissa Agard to lead Senate Democrats as GOP holds supermajority
As the Wisconsin Legislature’s next Senate minority leader, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, acknowledged the “daunting” task before her as state lawmakers gear up for another legislative session and budget cycle amid divided government. But Agard, who on Tuesday was unanimously chosen by Senate Democrats to lead the...
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., elected House Majority Leader
BATON ROUGE, La. - As expected, Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives elected Tuesday Louisiana’s Steve Scalise to its second highest leadership position. “We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime,” Scalise said after the vote.
Pittman elected new state Senate majority leader
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was elected by his fellow Senate Republicans as majority leader for the legislative session beginning Jan. 3. “I am flattered to have the support of my colleagues and am committed to advancing a positive, pro-growth agenda for the citizens of this entire commonwealth,” said Pittman, who called his election “a great honor.”
GOP senators looking to enhance Illinois penalties for fentanyl distribution during veto session
(The Center Square) – With state lawmakers in Springfield for veto session and no vetoes from the governor to deal with, some are urging action to address the scourge of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is making its way into street drugs and is becoming a leading...
Sen. Cassidy to announce this week if he's running for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he's been considering a run for the governor's office and that he will announce his decision in the coming days. Cassidy teased the announcement during a conference call with news outlets on Tuesday. "I made a decision. I'll make that announcement...
Gov. Greg Abbott declares immigration from Mexico to be invasion
Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare immigration from Mexico as an invasion. Abbott says he will "fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion." He said the following steps will be taken by the state:
Where refugees in New Hampshire are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New Hampshire using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
