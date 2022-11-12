BATON ROUGE, La. - As expected, Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives elected Tuesday Louisiana’s Steve Scalise to its second highest leadership position. “We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime,” Scalise said after the vote.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO