Fields, Ebbinge Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's rugby first-year Cameron Fields and men's soccer junior Willem Ebbinge have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Nov. 7-13, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Cameron Fields, Women's Rugby, Undeclared. First-year Cameron Fields scored a pair of...
Men’s Squash Takes on MIT to Close Home Stint

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 1 Harvard men's squash (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) ends their streak of home matches by taking on crosstown opponent, No. 17 MIT, on Thursday November 17 at 5:00 p.m. at the Murr Squash Center. What to know. MIT will be the final of three home matches...
Women’s Squash Sweeps Brown in Season and Ivy Opener

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 2 Harvard women's squash (1-0, 1-0 Ivy) rolled past Brown (0-1, 0-1 Ivy) today in their season and Ivy opener. The Crimson took down Brown in dominating fashion, defeating them 9-0. Senior co-captain, Charlotte Orcutt clinched the win for the Crimson with her 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-0) win over Marissa Tam (Brown).
Nick Loring Elected as Sole Harvard Men’s Lacrosse Captain

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Men's Lacrosse team has a new leader after senior Nick Loring was chosen as the sole captain for the 2023 season. A midfielder and Dedham, Mass. native, Loring will lead the Crimson on and off the field as the program will look to earn back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
No. 10/11 Men's Ice Hockey Heads to New Hampshire For Tuesday Night Contest

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off of six straight league wins to start the 2022-23 season, No. 10/11 Harvard men's ice hockey (6-0-0, 6-0-0 ECAC Hockey) plays its first non-conference game of the season on Tuesday (Nov. 15) night when it heads to New Hampshire (3-8-1, 0-8-1 Hockey East) for a 7 p.m. contest on ESPN+. Harvard played its first road contests of the season last weekend, winning in OT at RPI (3-2) on Friday night before a convicing win at Union (5-1) on Saturday. On Friday night against the Engineers, Harvard rallied from two goals down in the third period, with sophomore Alex Gaffney scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals to lift the Crimson. On Saturday at Union, big nights for Matthew Coronato (1-2-3) and Sean Farrell (2-1-3) as well as goaltender Derek Mullahy (20 saves) helped Harvard skate past the Dutchmen.
Men’s Squash Opens Ivy League Play Against Brown

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 1 Harvard men's squash (1-0, 0-0 Ivy) will remain home to open 2022-23 Ivy League play as they take on Brown on Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. The Crimson opened their 2022-23 season on Saturday, November 12 by sweeping No. 10 Rochester. Against Rochester,...
Parking Advisory: 138th Playing of The Game presented by UBS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Due to a high volume of visitors on campus for the 138th playing of The Game presented by UBS on Saturday, Nov. 19, please see below for important road-closure, parking, and rideshare information. Kickoff for The Game is set for Noon and will air on ESPNU.
