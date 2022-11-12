Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
gocrimson.com
Fields, Ebbinge Earn Harvard Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by COOP
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Women's rugby first-year Cameron Fields and men's soccer junior Willem Ebbinge have earned Harvard Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by The Harvard COOP for the week of Nov. 7-13, Harvard announced on Wednesday. Cameron Fields, Women's Rugby, Undeclared. First-year Cameron Fields scored a pair of...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Squash Takes on MIT to Close Home Stint
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 1 Harvard men's squash (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) ends their streak of home matches by taking on crosstown opponent, No. 17 MIT, on Thursday November 17 at 5:00 p.m. at the Murr Squash Center. What to know. MIT will be the final of three home matches...
gocrimson.com
Women’s Squash Sweeps Brown in Season and Ivy Opener
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 2 Harvard women's squash (1-0, 1-0 Ivy) rolled past Brown (0-1, 0-1 Ivy) today in their season and Ivy opener. The Crimson took down Brown in dominating fashion, defeating them 9-0. Senior co-captain, Charlotte Orcutt clinched the win for the Crimson with her 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-0) win over Marissa Tam (Brown).
gocrimson.com
Nick Loring Elected as Sole Harvard Men’s Lacrosse Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard Men's Lacrosse team has a new leader after senior Nick Loring was chosen as the sole captain for the 2023 season. A midfielder and Dedham, Mass. native, Loring will lead the Crimson on and off the field as the program will look to earn back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
gocrimson.com
No. 10/11 Men's Ice Hockey Heads to New Hampshire For Tuesday Night Contest
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off of six straight league wins to start the 2022-23 season, No. 10/11 Harvard men's ice hockey (6-0-0, 6-0-0 ECAC Hockey) plays its first non-conference game of the season on Tuesday (Nov. 15) night when it heads to New Hampshire (3-8-1, 0-8-1 Hockey East) for a 7 p.m. contest on ESPN+. Harvard played its first road contests of the season last weekend, winning in OT at RPI (3-2) on Friday night before a convicing win at Union (5-1) on Saturday. On Friday night against the Engineers, Harvard rallied from two goals down in the third period, with sophomore Alex Gaffney scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals to lift the Crimson. On Saturday at Union, big nights for Matthew Coronato (1-2-3) and Sean Farrell (2-1-3) as well as goaltender Derek Mullahy (20 saves) helped Harvard skate past the Dutchmen.
gocrimson.com
Men’s Squash Opens Ivy League Play Against Brown
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 1 Harvard men's squash (1-0, 0-0 Ivy) will remain home to open 2022-23 Ivy League play as they take on Brown on Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. The Crimson opened their 2022-23 season on Saturday, November 12 by sweeping No. 10 Rochester. Against Rochester,...
gocrimson.com
Nelson Nets 23, Men’s Basketball Powers Past Elon at Asheville Championship, 92-77
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Sophomore guard Evan Nelson scored a career-high 23 points, leading five Crimson in double figures, as Harvard University men's basketball beat Elon University, 92-77, on Sunday afternoon at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the third-place game of the Asheville Championship. The Crimson (2-1) took a 47-36 lead...
gocrimson.com
Parking Advisory: 138th Playing of The Game presented by UBS
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Due to a high volume of visitors on campus for the 138th playing of The Game presented by UBS on Saturday, Nov. 19, please see below for important road-closure, parking, and rideshare information. Kickoff for The Game is set for Noon and will air on ESPNU.
