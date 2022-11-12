CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off of six straight league wins to start the 2022-23 season, No. 10/11 Harvard men's ice hockey (6-0-0, 6-0-0 ECAC Hockey) plays its first non-conference game of the season on Tuesday (Nov. 15) night when it heads to New Hampshire (3-8-1, 0-8-1 Hockey East) for a 7 p.m. contest on ESPN+. Harvard played its first road contests of the season last weekend, winning in OT at RPI (3-2) on Friday night before a convicing win at Union (5-1) on Saturday. On Friday night against the Engineers, Harvard rallied from two goals down in the third period, with sophomore Alex Gaffney scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals to lift the Crimson. On Saturday at Union, big nights for Matthew Coronato (1-2-3) and Sean Farrell (2-1-3) as well as goaltender Derek Mullahy (20 saves) helped Harvard skate past the Dutchmen.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO