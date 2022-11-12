Read full article on original website
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities
Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado to receive more than $40 million in settlement with Walmart over opioid crisis
Colorado will receive more than $40 million from a $3.1 billion national settlement with Walmart for its role in the opioid crisis. A news release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office said the settlement will require “significant improvements” in Walmart pharmacies’ handling of opioids, as a lack of proper oversight worsened the opioid crisis.
Payments up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado residents
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
Man Built Colorado Magic Mushroom House on Hallucinogenic Drugs
Few would argue that Colorado isn't 'magical' in a lot of ways. However, you may be surprised to find out that a very unique, maybe the most unique home in the state, was built by a man who was allegedly under the influence of magic mushrooms and LSD. Colorado's Magic...
Car chase from Kansas to Colorado ends with driver in custody
A car chase from Kansas to Colorado on Tuesday ended with the driver in custody.
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'
A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
PLANetizen
Affordable Housing Measure Passes in Colorado
Voters in Colorado approved a proposal to allocate existing tax revenue to supporting affordable housing, according to an article by Tatiana Flowers and Jesse Paul in the Colorado Sun. “Proposition 123 will set aside up to 0.1% of taxable income each year for affordable housing. That’s estimated to be $145...
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record
When Matt Smiley of Lake City, Colorado, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that had stood for 75 years. That same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the new record...
Colorado Could Potentially Be Hit by Devastating Earthquakes, Scientists Warn
Although Colorado experiences dozens of earthquakes each year, researchers are now warning that devastating shakes could occur in the Centennial State. According to CBS News, Colorado experienced its biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers are now predicting another massive quake could cost the state billions in repairs. On average, the state experiences 50 to 70 quakes a year. Most of the quakes are minimal without any real damage. Now researchers believe quaky is essential. They want to pinpoint when the next massive quake could happen.
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road
An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road. Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
Results: Voters in 5 states cast ballots on marijuana legalization. Here's where the pot initiatives stand.
The initiatives passed in Maryland and Missouri, and failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Kansas man, Colorado woman die in car crash
A Kansas man and a Colorado woman died in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12.
I Hate To Say It But Texas is Looking a Bit Weird Lately
When it comes to crazy states, no one comes close to Florida. There is a running joke around the country about "Florida Man". The joke originated because so many weird news stories around the country begin with "A Florida man did... Deep in the heart of Texans, we know that...
ESPN 960 San Angelo
San Angelo, TX
