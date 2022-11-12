ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

coloradonewsline.com

Colorado to receive more than $40 million in settlement with Walmart over opioid crisis

Colorado will receive more than $40 million from a $3.1 billion national settlement with Walmart for its role in the opioid crisis. A news release from Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office said the settlement will require “significant improvements” in Walmart pharmacies’ handling of opioids, as a lack of proper oversight worsened the opioid crisis.
COLORADO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado residents

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Affordable Housing Measure Passes in Colorado

Voters in Colorado approved a proposal to allocate existing tax revenue to supporting affordable housing, according to an article by Tatiana Flowers and Jesse Paul in the Colorado Sun. “Proposition 123 will set aside up to 0.1% of taxable income each year for affordable housing. That’s estimated to be $145...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Could Potentially Be Hit by Devastating Earthquakes, Scientists Warn

Although Colorado experiences dozens of earthquakes each year, researchers are now warning that devastating shakes could occur in the Centennial State. According to CBS News, Colorado experienced its biggest earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers are now predicting another massive quake could cost the state billions in repairs. On average, the state experiences 50 to 70 quakes a year. Most of the quakes are minimal without any real damage. Now researchers believe quaky is essential. They want to pinpoint when the next massive quake could happen.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road

An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road.  Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
