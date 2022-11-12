Read full article on original website
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
A Georgia judge on Tuesday found the state’s six-week abortion ban to be “plainly unconstitutional” and has barred it from being enforced. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney granted a motion filed by plaintiffs in a civil suit against Georgia to block the ban, which has been in place since July.
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Sarasota County Chief Judge...
St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge
A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers written notice of the allegation before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices across 7 states
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana man has been banned from hunting in the Hoosier State for life — a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in Indiana, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources. West Lafayette resident Hanson Pusey, 25, was found...
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Florida’s Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.
Rally at the Missouri State Capitol opposes the execution of Kevin Johnson
A petition containing more than 20,000 signatures has been sent to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, asking him to grant clemency to a St. Louis man sentenced to die in two weeks.
Man rescued from frigid waters in north St. Louis County
Emergency crews helped rescue a man Monday in north St. Louis County after his pickup truck ended up in a pond.
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all...
Missouri Health Dept. offers free testing events for flu, RSV, COVID-19
Amid an increase in respiratory illness brought on by multiple viruses, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is sponsoring free testing events across the state to slow or stop the spread of flu, COVID-19, and RSV.
Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
(The Hill) – Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor. In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that...
Missouri’s top education leaders want feedback for plan to help address teacher shortage
Missouri's education department is touring the state, asking community members and educators what can be done to help teacher recruitment and retention.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office...
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition
A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer while waving a gun at people at a business, police said.
Multiple recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department seriously injured after being struck by car
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits was struck by a vehicle in Southern California on Wednesday morning. Officials say 23 people, including the driver, were injured, five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent...
