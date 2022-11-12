Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dynamite Unlikely To Sell Out Again This Week
AEW Dynamite is set to take place from Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT on November 16th, 2022. This week’s show promises a couple of exciting matches, however, the ticket numbers don’t look promising. WrestleTix reports that out of a total of 4,174 seats, only 2,960 have been bought...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Fuels WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors Even More With New Video
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most entertaining performers in WWE history. The Texas Rattlesnake’s badass personality made him an icon in the fans’ minds. Even after retiring many years ago, he is still able to stay relevant today. Moreover, he is still able to stay in shape and looks great for his age.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and is easily one of the most dependable stars in the company right now. He has been part of numerous top feuds over the years and fans truly love him. However, there might be a chance he suffered an injury recently and can’t compete at WarGames.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals The Moment Triple H Earned His ‘Eternal Respect’
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world throughout his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Chris Jericho is also “not Triple H’s biggest fan,” but one match on RAW forever altered how he perceived the WWE Hall of Famer.
ringsidenews.com
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Joined AEW To Change The Course Of Pro Wrestling History
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally loved and respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. He also joined AEW for a very noble reason, because he wanted to change the business.
ringsidenews.com
North American Title Match & More Booked For WWE NXT Next Week
Wes Lee grew tired of all the sneak attacks at the hands of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and offered to put his title on the line. Next week, the two will go one-on-one for the NXT North American Championship. Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) were in...
ringsidenews.com
Abadon Injured During Indie Pro Wrestling Event
Abadon has been an excellent resource for All Elite Wrestling. The Living Dead Girl signed in 2020 with the up-and-coming promotion, and has majorly got time during AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. Now, it appears she hit quite a roadblock. Abadon was in a AEW Women’s Title match with...
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Sees Viewership Increase This Week
WWE doesn’t have much time left until Survivor Series WarGames, and RAW was a packed show this week. That being said, how did the viewership turn out?. According to Wrestlenomics, the November 14th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 1.648 million viewers, with a .44 in the treasured 18 to 49 demographic.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Really Wants To Become A Grand Slam Champion In WWE
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. She won multiple titles during her time in WWE so far, but even she has some lofty goals to accomplish. This includes her wanting to become a grand slam champion in WWE, which remains her ultimate goal for now.
ringsidenews.com
WWE & ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin In Talks For WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He single-handedly brought in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most influential pro wrestlers of all time. In fact, there are already discussions for him to compete again.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Abrupt Change To Match For This Week’s RAW
Matt Riddle remained on television and wrestled in honor of the injured Randy Orton after The Viper went out of action. He has already become one of the mainstays of WWE television. WWE switched up his upcoming match for no announced reason, but the card is always subject to change.
ringsidenews.com
Stephen Amell Wants To Work With WWE Or AEW To Promote ‘Heels’ Season 2
Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen on “Arrow,” has worked a couple of wrestling matches throughout his career. He most notably appeared at WWE SummerSlam 2015 and AEW All In. Amell now aspires to make a comeback in wrestling where he can plug his most recent project. Amell...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms Iron Survivor Challenge For NXT Deadline
NXT came up with a new replacement for WarGames after the event was moved to the main roster as part of Survivor Series. Tonight, Shawn Michaels made a huge announcement regarding NXT Deadline. WWE aired a video package featuring Shawn Michaels tonight on NXT. The Heartbreak stated that the December...
ringsidenews.com
Jake Paul Wants Huge Tag Team Match Against The Usos
Jake Paul is most definitely one of the biggest names in the professional boxing world. After his brother Logan Paul came to WWE, fans started wondering when Jake would follow suit. That happened at WWE Crown Jewel, where Jake Paul got physical with The Usos. Now he wants a match against them as well.
Comments / 0