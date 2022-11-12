Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
wrestletalk.com
Nature Of Kevin Owens Injury Revealed
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE Raw in recent weeks, with his plans reportedly being put on hold due to Sami Zayn’s explosion in popularity. Owens however has been wrestling on WWE live events, including last night’s show in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens took on Austin Theory in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Getting Shredded In The Gym As WrestleMania 39 Rumors Swirl
Stone Cold Steve Austin is kicking ass in the gym, but is it for a WrestleMania match?
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW
Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
411mania.com
Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho On Chyna Possibly Sabotaging Big Match With Triple H
Chris Jericho has had some big feuds throughout the course of his career and during his time in WWE he clashed with Triple H many times. At the Fully Loaded pay-per-view in 2002 the two rivals faced off in a Last Man Standing match, but things didn’t go according to plan.
ringsidenews.com
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
