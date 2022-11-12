Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
SAN JOSE STATE 70, ALABAMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .344, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Madlock 2-4, A.Anderson 1-1, McCray 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Knox 0-1, Posey 0-1, McCoy 0-3, Range 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Range). Turnovers: 5 (Range 3, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 1 (Madlock). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SAN...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 6 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 DUKE 64
Percentages: FG .358, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Proctor 1-5, Roach 1-5, Filipowski 1-6, Blakes 0-2, Grandison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Filipowski, Lively). Turnovers: 18 (Young 4, Filipowski 3, Mitchell 3, Proctor 3, Roach 3, Blakes, Grandison). Steals: 3 (Filipowski, Roach, Young). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN KENTUCKY 68, INDIANAPOLIS 50
Percentages: FG .297, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Craig 4-5, Ejah 3-6, Etherington 1-2, Bingham 1-5, Robinson 1-5, Nicoson 0-1, Tynes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tchoua). Turnovers: 18 (Robinson 4, Bingham 3, Tchoua 3, Walker 3, Tynes 2, Ejah,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 83, BUSHNELL 66
Percentages: FG .328, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck). Steals: 8 (Sand 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 62, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 55
Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-8, Afifi 0-1, Bostick 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Okereke, Tucker). Turnovers: 14 (Bostick 4, Afifi 3, Allen-Eikens, J.Wade, Slaymaker, Stevens, Tucker, Walter, Wright). Steals: 4 (Wright 2,...
Colorado State readies for tested South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks head east Thursday to face Colorado State in a neutral-site game at TD Arena in Charleston,
Porterville Recorder
XAVIER 78, FAIRFIELD 65
Percentages: FG .361, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Fields 3-5, Crisler 2-7, Johns 1-3, Long 1-6, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Leach 0-1, Willis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Long). Turnovers: 12 (Jeanne-Rose 4, Cook 2, Long 2, Fields, Johns, Leach, Maidoh). Steals: 11 (Fields 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 ALABAMA 65, SOUTH ALABAMA 55
Percentages: FG .324, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Miller 4-9, Sears 2-4, Gurley 2-8, Bradley 1-2, Burnett 1-4, Bediako 0-1, Clowney 0-3, Griffen 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Clowney 3, Bediako 2, Griffen, Gurley, Miller, Pringle). Turnovers: 20 (Burnett 4, Miller 4, Bradley 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 98, WILLIAM JESSUP 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Adams 3-6, DeJoseph 2-3, Corey 2-8, McKay 1-6, Artis 0-1, Calhoun 0-1, Verma 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Medearis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (C.Williams 6, Corey 5, McCants, Medearis). Steals: 5 (Corey 2, Adams, C.Williams,...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64
ARIZONA ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Hunt 2-5, Simmons 2-3, Skinner 1-5, Crisp 1-4, Erikstrup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Erikstrup 1, Hunt 1) Turnovers: 16 (Erikstrup 4, Skinner 4, Newman 3, Crisp 1, Greenslade 1, Hunt 1, Mokwuah 1, Simmons 1) Steals: 9 (Skinner...
Porterville Recorder
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 104, MCMURRY 46
Percentages: FG .306, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Pena 2-4, LeBlanc 2-6, Garcia 1-1, Lomas 1-1, Holden 0-1, Lopez 0-2, Minor 0-2, Ramos 0-2, Verdadero 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Garcia, Stevenson). Turnovers: 27 (Charles 6, Garcia 4, LeBlanc 4, Minor 4, Hilliard 3,...
Porterville Recorder
UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
PEPPERDINE 94, VANGUARD 80
Percentages: FG .405, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (White 3-8, Bahadoor 1-1, Metz 1-2, Willis 1-3, Sims 1-4, I.Davis 0-2, Knox 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sims). Turnovers: 5 (Larsen 3, I.Davis, White). Steals: 11 (Sims 4, Knox 3, Metz 2, Dzesi, Larsen). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 79, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 64
Percentages: FG .418, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Anderson 2-5, Shelton 1-4, Merkviladze 0-1, Ahrens 0-3, Leaupepe 0-3, Stephens 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leaupepe). Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 3, Graham 2, Merkviladze 2, Shelton 2, Issanza, Stephens). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Lewis, Shelton, Stephens). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 100, HARDIN-SIMMONS 59
Percentages: FG .369, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Dykes 2-2, Bartoszek 2-4, Brewer 1-2, Quinn 1-2, Vicente 1-3, Arnold 1-4, Bomer 1-4, Howell 0-1, Hussey 0-1, Bosch 0-2, Truby 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bomer 3, Hussey). Turnovers: 17 (Bartoszek 4, Hussey 3, Arnold...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84
MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84. SAINT LOUIS (3-0) Okoro...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 117, San Antonio 110
Percentages: FG .518, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sochan 2, Bassey, Poeltl, Vassell). Turnovers: 19 (Kel.Johnson 4, Poeltl 4, Vassell 4, Bassey 3, McDermott 2, Roby,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111
Percentages: FG .473, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Toppin 3-4, Quickley 3-6, Reddish 2-5, Randle 2-6, Brunson 1-4, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Barrett 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hartenstein, Randle, Reddish). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 4, Randle 4, Reddish 2, Barrett, Rose). Steals: 10 (Quickley...
