ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery, Minnesota to pick 2nd

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6dGx_0j8jQW2S00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday.

The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery.

“This is a very strong draft. We will get a great player picking at No. 1,” Indiana interim general manager Lin Dunn said.

South Carolina’s star Aliyah Boston is expected to be the top pick in the draft. With seniors still having the option of coming back for a fifth season because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no guarantee they will make themselves eligible for April’s draft.

Boston was getting ready for the No. 1 Gamecocks’ 81-56 win over No. 17 Maryland as the lottery was taking place. After the game when the senior was asked her thoughts, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley asked who won the draft.

Staley then joked when she heard it was Indiana that Boston was “staying another year.”
It’s been a busy offseason for the Fever, who had the the No. 2 pick last season and chose NaLyssa Smith.

Indiana, which hasn’t made the postseason since Tamika Catchings retired in 2016, hired Christie Sides as its new coach last week. The Fever have five players from last year’s draft on their roster, including Smith.

“The talent that is here, this young talent, and they’re going to keep growing,” Sides said at an introductory press conference hours before the lottery. “They’re going to have some structure. We’re going to coach their butts off and just to see the potential with the group of people that are here, but also what’s being built around here, is amazing. That’s just going to draw so many people that are going to want to come to Indiana.

The Lynx had just a 14.5% chance to get the No. 2 pick after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

“We are excited to land the second overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft,” said Lynx coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve. “This selection will no doubt be an important part of our future as we shape the next era of Lynx basketball.”

Atlanta will pick third a year after taking WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 pick.

The Mystics got into the lottery when they acquired the Los Angeles Sparks’ draft pick from Atlanta. Washington had the No. 1 pick last season before trading it to the Dream.

“Last year, we beat the odds in the lottery, and unfortunately, didn’t this year,” said Washington general manager and coach Mike Thibault. “However, as a result of the trade, we have moved up four spots in the draft. We will get an excellent player with the fourth pick, and I look forward to continuing to improve our roster this offseason.”

The rest of the first round will be Chicago, New York, Indiana, Atlanta, Seattle Connecticut, Dallas and Minnesota.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Keys to the Game: Colts at Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts look to snap a three-game losing streak in Jeff Saturday’s debut as head coach Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts getting a win over the struggling Raiders. Plus, offers his insights on the coaching change with eight games left in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Butler falls to Penn State after Pickett’s triple-double

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds as Penn State beat Butler 68-62 on Monday night. Pickett’s effort marked only the second triple-double in Nittany Lions history. On March 16, 1998, Calvin Booth scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX59

O’Connell, Durham shine as Purdue beat No. 21 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat No. 21 Illinois 31-24 on Saturday to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess. The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3 […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

Upon Further Review: Week 10

INDIANAPOLIS – Every week CBS4’s resident referee Chris Hagan asks the Colts one burning question in “Upon Further Review” on “Blue Zone”. This week as the team visits Las Vegas, a leader in the hospitality industry, Chris asks players who is the best and worst tipper on the team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Parks Frazier to make debut calling plays for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – When CBS4/FOX59 first introduced fans to Parks Frazier, he was assistant to the head coach, helping Frank Reich with practice plans and making the play-call sheets. He had one goal. “Be an NFL head coach,” Frazier said in 2018. “We’ll see. Obviously, there’s not many of them. It’s very hard to become one. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy