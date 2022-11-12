Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.







Police have reported one injury.

The roadway reopened at 5 p.m.

Limited details are available at this time.

