ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Crash closes all lanes of Old Trolley Road Saturday

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes of Old Trolley Road were closed Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Summerville Police Department, crews closed a portion of Old Trolley Road near Pivotal Fitness in response to a crash.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8KJY_0j8jQH2n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PniRc_0j8jQH2n00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fPHW_0j8jQH2n00

Police have reported one injury.

The roadway reopened at 5 p.m.

Limited details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Mother, child traumatically injured in Cottageville crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning. Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered […]
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Trooper injured in Saturday crash along Highway 17-A, report shows

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend. The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for […]
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks Central Ave. lanes in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting downtown traffic Sunday night. The department says both lanes around 904 Central Ave. are blocked. They first tweeted about the crash at 6:14 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a fatal car vs. motorcycle crash in Goose Creek Monday night. Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe says the driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash near Stephanie Drive and Highway 52. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear ‘major’ crash that closed part of Highway 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says part of Highway 17A is back open after a major crash. The crash happened on the highway just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road, according to Lt. Rick Carson. That area was closed down for multiple hours Saturday...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rollover crash downs utility pole on Southwick Dr.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash that took down a utility pole on Johns Island Saturday night. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Southwick Drive and Castlewick Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Reports say […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police looking for missing woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman missing since Nov. 7. Rebecca Blommel was last seen leaving her residence on Nov. 7, claiming she was headed to Pennsylvania to visit family, police say. Blommel was last seen driving a silver Honda Pilot with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO: Hwy 17-A reopens after ‘Major’ crash

UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.— DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say Highway 17A is closed following a “major” crash Saturday afternoon. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a crash happened on Highway 17A just south of Summerville near Clubhouse Road. Highway 17A will be closed indefinitely while crews investigate. Limited details are available. Count […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parks is looking to spend millions of dollars on a new park in West Ashley near Charles Towne Landing. Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the majority of which is protected for conservation. The county wants to add features to the land and open it up for the public to use.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Report: Man who threatened to shoot someone at Charleston bar had toy gun, beer in his pocket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone following an altercation at a downtown Charleston bar. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a bar off Hanover Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. in response to “an armed individual making threats,” according to a police report. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy