NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
vuhoops.com
2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova
Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
Royersford, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Phoenixville Area High School soccer team will have a game with Springfield Township High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
Temple University President, West Chester Native Encourages Highschoolers to View World with Curiosity
Temple University president and West Chester native Jason Wingard visited Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School earlier this week, where he shared his experiences growing up in Chester County and encouraged students to approach the world with curiosity, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In his childhood and youth,...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Coatesville Winery Stands Out in Statewide Industry
Stargazers winery is one of the hundreds that tourists flock to in Pennsylvania.Image via Stargazers Winery. When it comes to sightseeing, tourists may flock to the Keystone State to visit Philly, Pittsburgh, or venture out to Amish country. Yet, what may come as a surprise to many is that the state’s wine industry attracts over two million visitors a year, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch.
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly
Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25. Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Plans Unveiled for New Middle School and Athletic Fields in Clifton Heights
Plans for a new middle school and athletic fields in Clifton Heights were recently presented to local community members and elected officials, writes Kevin Tustin for the Delaware County News Network. Dan McGarry, the acting superintendent of the Upper Darby School District, and KCBA Architects principal Michael Kelly unveiled a...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Grocery Outlet opening store in Elkton
A West Coast grocery chain plans to open its first Maryland store in Elkton, MD. Grocery Outlet will open the store at the Village of Elkton Shopping Center on Nov. 17. The company, based in the San Francisco Bay area city of Emoryville, uses an different business model in the supermarket industry with store locations are owned by individual operators.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location
Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
Cobbs Creek Golf Course Restoration Plan Back on Track
Some of the trees cut down on the property of Cobbs Creek Golf Course. Renovating the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course, which rests in Upper Darby and West Philadelphia, appears to be back on track, writes Sophia Schmidt for WHYY. The city-owned public course welcomed players of color decades before...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
sanatogapost.com
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
6abc
The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
