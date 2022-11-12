ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Hornets Defeat Lyman Hall in Military Appreciation Game; Girls’ Soccer, Volleyball Eliminated from States

By Chris Piccirillo •
zip06.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Hornets’ Field Hockey Upsets Guilford, Advances to State Semis

The Branford field hockey team has prided itself on discovering its collective swagger as the season campaign has worn on by tackling the toughest adversaries in the SCC and across the state. The iron has helped sharpen the Hornets’ iron, as they are now two victories away from hoisting a state championship plaque.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Young Yellowjackets Corralled Momentum Towards Future on Court

While the East Haven volleyball team did not arrive at its desired preseason destination of qualifying for postseason play, the Yellowjackets certainly grew as a group and set the table to make good on that playoff goal for many years to come, as several underclassmen rose to the occasion this season.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout

Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
University of Connecticut

Sanogo, Karaban Sweep BIG EAST Honors

NEW YORK – UConn junior Adama Sanogo and redshirt freshman Alex Karaban have swept the first week of BIG EAST basketball honors. Sanogo has been named Player of the Week, while Karaban has been named Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sanogo (Bamako, Mali), the BIG EAST...
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY
zip06.com

On the Trail

Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village

Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
MADISON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two new schools to be built in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - It wasn’t just politicians who won on election night. Some school districts had big improvement projects on the ballot, including Cheshire Public Schools. They’re now preparing to build two brand new schools. One new school will be built at Marion Road and Jarvis Street....
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
KILLINGLY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy