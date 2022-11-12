Hornets Defeat Lyman Hall in Military Appreciation Game; Girls’ Soccer, Volleyball Eliminated from States

Read full article on original website
Hornets’ Field Hockey Upsets Guilford, Advances to State Semis
The Branford field hockey team has prided itself on discovering its collective swagger as the season campaign has worn on by tackling the toughest adversaries in the SCC and across the state. The iron has helped sharpen the Hornets’ iron, as they are now two victories away from hoisting a state championship plaque.
Hand Boys’ Soccer Loses to Guilford on PKs in State Quarters; Girls’ Soccer Takes Second-Round Defeat
The Hand boys’ soccer team won its first two games in the Class L State Tournament to advance to a quarterfinal matchup against Guilford last week. The Tigers took a 1-0 defeat to the Grizzlies in a game that came down to penalty kicks in the state quarters to finish with an overall record of 9-8-2 for the 2022 campaign.
H-K Football Improves to 5-3 With Big Victory; Four Cougars’ Teams Take Losses in State Tourney
The Haddam-Killingworth football team scored its fifth win of the season by claiming a convincing victory against the Coventry-Windham Tech-Bolton-Lyman (C-WT-B-L) co-op squad last week. On Nov. 10, the Cougars hosted the Patriots at H-K High School and won the matchup by the score of 35-7 to improve to 5-3 on the year.
Young Yellowjackets Corralled Momentum Towards Future on Court
While the East Haven volleyball team did not arrive at its desired preseason destination of qualifying for postseason play, the Yellowjackets certainly grew as a group and set the table to make good on that playoff goal for many years to come, as several underclassmen rose to the occasion this season.
Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout
Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
Sanogo, Karaban Sweep BIG EAST Honors
NEW YORK – UConn junior Adama Sanogo and redshirt freshman Alex Karaban have swept the first week of BIG EAST basketball honors. Sanogo has been named Player of the Week, while Karaban has been named Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sanogo (Bamako, Mali), the BIG EAST...
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
On the Trail
Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village
Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
Bicyclist injured in Guilford hit-and-run crash
A bicyclist suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Guilford on Saturday.
Man injured, arrest made in Guilford pedestrian crash
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Guilford. Police say the crash occurred Saturday just after 3:35 p.m. on Leetes Island Road.
Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Two new schools to be built in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - It wasn’t just politicians who won on election night. Some school districts had big improvement projects on the ballot, including Cheshire Public Schools. They’re now preparing to build two brand new schools. One new school will be built at Marion Road and Jarvis Street....
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
