Westbrook, CT

zip06.com

Hand Field Hockey Taking It One Game at a Time in State Tournament

The Hand field hockey team is on to the semifinals of the Class M CIAC State Tournament following a 3-2 thrilling victory over Simsbury on Nov. 10. Simsbury struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. Hand responded with 3 unanswered goals and held off a furious final effort from the Trojans down the stretch to punch their ticket to the semifinal round.
SIMSBURY, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout

Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Hornets’ Field Hockey Upsets Guilford, Advances to State Semis

The Branford field hockey team has prided itself on discovering its collective swagger as the season campaign has worn on by tackling the toughest adversaries in the SCC and across the state. The iron has helped sharpen the Hornets’ iron, as they are now two victories away from hoisting a state championship plaque.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Young Yellowjackets Corralled Momentum Towards Future on Court

While the East Haven volleyball team did not arrive at its desired preseason destination of qualifying for postseason play, the Yellowjackets certainly grew as a group and set the table to make good on that playoff goal for many years to come, as several underclassmen rose to the occasion this season.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Yellowjackets Take Defeat Versus Jonathan Law

The East Haven football team hosted Jonathan Law for an SCC Tier 3 showdown on Nov. 10. The Yellowjackets took a 49-14 defeat versus the Lawmen at East Haven High School and now have an overall record of 2-6 to go with a mark of 1-3 in the division this year. Jonathan Law improved to 8-1 overall and is now 4-1 in SCC Tier 3 action.
EAST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY
zip06.com

Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village

Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
MADISON, CT
Daily Voice

Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
COLCHESTER, CT
zip06.com

On the Trail

Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House

The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head

Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
GUILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Loved ones remember Rhode Island man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6

Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Bill Jacaruso: Supporting Local Elementary Education

Bill Jacaruso graduated from high school; he graduated from college, but he is still dealing with elementary school. Bill is the president of the Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), now starting its annual fund drive, the only appeal it makes during the year. Bill has remained involved even though his...
ESSEX, CT

